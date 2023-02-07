SAN FRANCISCO — Culminating months of investigation, a retail theft ring targeting Apple stores across the state has been busted and eight suspects have been taken into custody for the wave of smash-and-dash burglaries.State Attorney General Rob Bonta said the ring was responsible for a total loss of approximately $1 million dating back to August 2022.For the most part, the burglaries were quick-hitting. The suspects would enter stores and hold back employees and customers while stealing retail items, including thousands of dollars of phones and tablets from each location. The alleged crimes occurred in the counties of Yolo, Monterey,...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO