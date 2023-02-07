ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Kawaii Cube
3d ago

Vote your politicians out now. Elect people that will penalize repeat offenders harshly by 10 years sentencing plus $50,000 fine for each converter stolen. More converters means higher fines to be paid even after jail time.

Kawaii Cube
3d ago

Blame politicians for soft on theft.

KTVU FOX 2

8 arrested in California Apple theft ring that netted $1M in goods

SAN FRANCISCO - A retail theft ring that netted $1 million in stolen Apple products in California has been disassembled, authorities said. State Attorney General Rob Bonta, at a joint press conference with the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division, announced the arrest of eight people tied to an Apple theft ring up and down the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Multiple people arrested for allegedly stealing $1 million in goods from Apple stores across California

(KTXL) — Eight individuals are being charged for their alleged involvement in a statewide organized retail theft operation that primarily targeted different Apple store locations. •Video Player Above: Analyzing Biden’s State of the Union Address According to a press release from the Office of the California Attorney General, Apple stores in 11 California counties resulted […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Apple store statewide retail burglary ring busted; Eight suspects in custody

SAN FRANCISCO — Culminating months of investigation, a retail theft ring targeting Apple stores across the state has been busted and eight suspects have been taken into custody for the wave of smash-and-dash burglaries.State Attorney General Rob Bonta said the ring was responsible for a total loss of approximately $1 million dating back to August 2022.For the most part, the burglaries were quick-hitting. The suspects would enter stores and hold back employees and customers while stealing retail items, including thousands of dollars of phones and tablets from each location. The alleged crimes occurred in the counties of Yolo, Monterey,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland baker, who was on life support after robbery, dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - A beloved Oakland baker, who was on life support after being robbed this week, has died friends and family say. Jen Angel was the proud owner of Angel Cakes, a community-based bakery she founded in 2008 on 5th Street. In a statement, friends and family said she died Thursday evening at 5:48 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Murder Suspect Arrested on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

MARIN CITY — A suspect from Suisun City is under investigation for a recent shooting incident in Marin City. Meanwhile, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for an unrelated murder, attempted robbery, and carrying a loaded firearm in Solano County. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
SUISUN CITY, CA
KRON4 News

23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery

Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Says Tesla Drove Itself Into His San Ramon Home

A Contra Costa County man said his Tesla drove itself into his family's home in San Ramon. The collision occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Poinsettia Street, near the Goddard School, police said. Laxmana Marpu said he was simply moving his Tesla Model Y from the entrance of his house...
SAN RAMON, CA
KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Suspect arrested in string of San Jose ATM robberies

San Jose police announced on Wednesday that a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting several people as they withdrew money from ATMs throughout the city. Diego Mendoza-Ramirez was located allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday and was taken into custody in connection with the string of crimes, which occurred between Jan. 22 and Jan. 30, according to the San Jose Police Department. In that span of...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast

RIO DELL, Calif. - Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

