VACAVILLE – A group of suspects who hit a Vacaville BevMo! store and allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol have been arrested. Vacaville police say the burglary happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the scene within minutes of getting a door break alarm. They then found that someone had shattered the front door and made off with a lot of merchandise. Checking surveillance cameras around the city, police say they noticed car getting onto Interstate 80 without its headlights on around the time of the burglary. Suspiciously, the car's lights went back on once it...

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO