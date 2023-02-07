Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco home leveled by fire, explosion
Homes on a block in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood were evacuated due to a raging fire and explosion that threatened multiple homes. A woman who lives in the home that blew up has not been found.
KTVU FOX 2
House explodes in San Francisco Sunset District, 1 person dead
One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The fire department and PG&E are investigating the cause of the explosion.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
NBC Bay Area
Bakery Owner Dies After Violent Attack in Oakland
A bakery owner died Thursday, days after being violently robbed in Oakland, her family confirmed. Angel Cakes owner Jennifer Angel was backing out of a parking spot when a car blocked her. Her fiancé said thieves jumped out, smashed her window and stole something out of the car. The...
Daly City family sentenced after running decade-long human trafficking ring out of daycare
The attorney general said that the family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom recently immigrated to the U.S., trafficking many of the victims by threatening arrest and deportation.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
Oakland bakery owner dies from injuries after being dragged by suspect's car during robbery: Family
A community leader and owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery has died from injuries sustained during a robbery, her family said.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area transit: Off a financial cliff?
Is local transit about to fall off a financial cliff? The Metropolitan Transportation Commission anticipating the loss of stimulus funding, sees a bleak picture for transit, unless the overall economy turns around soon or people pay more just to keep it healthy.
Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
crimevoice.com
Murder Suspect Arrested on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
MARIN CITY — A suspect from Suisun City is under investigation for a recent shooting incident in Marin City. Meanwhile, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for an unrelated murder, attempted robbery, and carrying a loaded firearm in Solano County. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
KRON4 News
At least 12 cars broken into in SF's Russian Hill
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several people in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood who had their cars parked along the same stretch of a street woke up Wednesday morning to discover their cars had been broken into overnight. The break-ins occurred along Bay Street between Polk Street and Van Ness Avenue just steps away from a […]
Tesla driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Devils Slide cliff plunge
REDWOOD CITY -- A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a seaside cliff along Highway 1 pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence.A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail.Patel was seriously injured on Jan. 2 when the car plunged 250 feet off the cliff at Devil's Slide along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco.Firefighters were forced to cut the family -- including Patel's 41-year-old wife, and 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, whose names have not been released -- out of the...
BART closing several East Bay stations during Presidents Day weekend
Have plans in the East Bay on President’s Day weekend? Be prepared to take a bus or a car. BART announced on Monday it will not be running train service between the Rockridge, Orinda and Lafayette stations from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 while it replaces nearly 7,200 feet of decades-old railway connecting the three platforms. In lieu of trains, the transit agency will be running free bus service between...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands
Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco home explosion leaves 1 dead
SAN FRANCISCO - One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The victim was found at the home where a raging fire and explosion erupted Thursday morning. Several homes on the blocked had to be evacuated. Late in the evening, a neighbor shared images of rubble being collected from the scene. Items included what appeared to be cylindrical gas tanks as well as a blue barrel.
Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
Silicon Valley
San Jose real estate eyesore threatened with foreclosure may become housing site
SAN JOSE — A San Jose office property that has staggered in and out of foreclosure proceedings, as well as deteriorated into an eyesore, could be bulldozed and replaced with more than 100 apartments. The building is at a choice site at 826 North Winchester Boulevard near Westfield Valley...
Suspects arrested after more than $12K worth of alcohol stolen in Vacaville smash and grab
VACAVILLE – A group of suspects who hit a Vacaville BevMo! store and allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol have been arrested. Vacaville police say the burglary happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the scene within minutes of getting a door break alarm. They then found that someone had shattered the front door and made off with a lot of merchandise. Checking surveillance cameras around the city, police say they noticed car getting onto Interstate 80 without its headlights on around the time of the burglary. Suspiciously, the car's lights went back on once it...
4 teens accused of using dating app to rob UC Berkeley student at gunpoint
BERKELEY -- Berkeley police arrested four people, including two juveniles, accused of using a dating app to meet up with a UC Berkeley student and rob him at gunpoint in his apartment. According to police, the victim -- a man in his 20s -- and one of the suspects -- 19-year-old Oakland resident Nina Mendoza Nieves -- arranged a meetup on a dating app around 1 a.m. Tuesday.They met in front of his apartment complex on Prospect Street, not far from California Memorial Stadium, and left the door slightly open. Three other suspects came in and robbed the victim at gunpoint,...
KTVU FOX 2
84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said. A vehicle allegedly hit the 84-year-old man shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street. When officers arrived they found him on the roadway. The resident had been crossing an unmarked...
