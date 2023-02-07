Read full article on original website
‘It’s hard to accept I’m dying’: Mother diagnosed with cancer after noticing blood in her stool
A single mother with cancer and less than a year to live is frantically raising cash to support her two youngest kids - who will be raised by her sister when she dies.Single mother-of-three Louise Hayward, 48, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in November 2020 - and it quickly spread to her liver and lungs.After two gruelling years of chemotherapy she was told last November doctors have run out of options.Louise said she has less than a year left to live, but hasn’t yet told her two youngest kids about the bleak prognosis.The devastated mother to William, 19, Faith, nine...
Mother of suicidal girl held in locked hospital room ‘frightened’ for child’s life
Lack of mental health placement in England part of chronic shortage of secure accommodation for vulnerable children
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region
Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
PSNI job almost impossible on shoestring budget, says Paisley
Policing in Northern Ireland is being asked to be done "on the cheap", a DUP MP has claimed during a debate at Westminster. Ian Paisley raised the issue of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) budget, which is facing a £226m shortfall between this year and 2025. Last...
Council's gender neutral toilets discriminated against female clerk
A town council discriminated against a female clerk because a makeshift gender neutral toilet was "favourable" to men, a tribunal has found. Karen Miller claimed she was asked to use a temporary gender neutral sign when using the men's toilets at Earl Shilton Town Council in Leicestershire. She had to...
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
PM's reshuffle: Hands replaces Zahawi as Shapps gets energy role
Former Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has experience in the worlds of media, sport and entertainment, after a previous job with US wrestling franchise WWE. As Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology in the newly-formed department, she will be tasked with driving innovation to deliver improved public services and grow the economy.
Nurses in Devon and Cornwall join national strike again
Nurses in the South West have walked out again to join what has been described as the biggest round of strikes in NHS history. There were picket lines at Torbay, Derriford, Royal Devon, North Devon and Royal Cornwall hospitals on Tuesday. One striker asked the public to "bear with us...
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
Shortage of UK foresters prompts government to offer free courses
Ministers hope training in range of forestry skills will help to meet tree-planting and other climate goals
Ambulance waits down by nearly an hour in a month
Ambulance crews reached emergencies such as heart attacks and strokes one hour quicker in January than December in England, figures show. They took 32 minutes on average, compared with more than 90 the month before. The target is 18 minutes but January's average was the quickest for 19 months. A&E...
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
Harlow Council set to freeze council tax
The Conservatives who run Harlow Council are proposing a council tax freeze in April and for the next two years. This would deliver on an election promise they made in 2021 when they won a landslide victory against Labour. Last year the authority cut council tax by giving residents a...
New post created to help save Scotland's rainforest
Only 74,000 acres of Scotland's once vast and ancient rainforest survives. Also known as Atlantic woodland, it is rich in native trees, lichens and mosses. Scottish Forestry has created a new role to help develop a plan to protect and restore the woodland. The rainforest action coordinator will work with...
Rishi Sunak reshuffle: ‘red wall’ MP Lee Anderson named deputy Tory chair – as it happened
Controversial MP appointed as Greg Hands’ deputy; Michelle Donelan becomes minister for science, innovation and technology
Betsi Cadwaladr did not discuss resuscitation decision with family
A health board has apologised to the family of a patient after medical staff failed to consult with them over a decision not to resuscitate her. While the decision was clinically justified, the public services ombudsman for Wales said Betsi Cadwaladr health board did not discuss it with the patient and her family.
Hundreds of U.S. Doctors Lost Their Lives During Pandemic
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Many of America's doctors who were heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic paid the ultimate price for their efforts, a new analysis shows. An estimated 622 extra deaths occurred among U.S. doctors aged 45 and over from the pandemic's onset in March...
