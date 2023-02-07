The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. Ether led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling more than 2% Friday morning to $1,543.08, according to Coin Metrics, after falling 5% the previous day. Earlier in the day it fell to its lowest level since Jan. 25. Bitcoin's loss was slightly smaller. It was last down by less than 1% at $21,829.97, but is still trading at its lowest levels since the late January.

57 MINUTES AGO