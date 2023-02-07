Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Tapestry — The company reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell of $1.33, beating StreetAccount's estimate of $1.27, and raised its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook. Tapestry rallied nearly 10% in the premarket. Hilton Worldwide — The hotel...
Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance
Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
Ether Losses Build as Crypto Investors Weigh the Future of Staking After Kraken Exchange's SEC Settlement
The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. Ether led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling more than 2% Friday morning to $1,543.08, according to Coin Metrics, after falling 5% the previous day. Earlier in the day it fell to its lowest level since Jan. 25. Bitcoin's loss was slightly smaller. It was last down by less than 1% at $21,829.97, but is still trading at its lowest levels since the late January.
Lyft Stock Is Getting Punished, Down More Than 35% After Weak Guidance
Shares of Lyft fell on Friday, a day after the company reported guidance for its first quarter of 2023 that was short of analyst expectations. Lyft's CFO pointed to "seasonality and lower prices" to explain the guidance. Rival Uber, by contrast, posted its strongest quarter ever in its earnings report...
Robinhood Board Approves Plan to Buy Back Sam Bankman-Fried's $578 Million Stake
Robinhood's board has approved a plan to purchase Sam Bankman-Fried's shares in the company, which amount to more than a 7% stake. Robinhood said it's working with the Department of Justice on the plan and can't guarantee when or if it will happen. The 55 million shares are at the...
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
Shell's Board of Directors Sued Over Climate Strategy in a First-Of-Its-Kind Lawsuit
Environmental law firm ClientEarth, in its capacity as a shareholder, filed the lawsuit against the British oil major's board at the high court of England and Wales on Thursday. It alleges 11 members of Shell's board are mismanaging climate risk, breaching company law by failing to implement an energy transition...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Disney announced layoffs, cost cuts and new plans for ESPN. Google's AI event is a flop with investors. Mattel earnings disappointed Wall Street after a bad holiday quarter. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Disney dominion. It's Bob Iger's Magic...
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook; Stoxx 600 Down 1.1%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.1% in afternoon trade. Most sectors and major bourses were in...
Oil Prices Rise 2% After Russia Says It Will Cut Output by 500,000 Barrels a Day
Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. The announcement follows Western bans on Moscow's crude and oil products implemented in December and February, respectively. Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy...
Chinese IPOs Are Coming Back to the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese startups are raising millions of dollars in U.S. stock market listings again, after a dry spell in the once-hot market. Hesai Group, which sells "lidar" tech for self-driving cars, listed on the Nasdaq Thursday. Shares soared nearly 11% in the debut. The company raised $190 million...
