Read full article on original website
Related
Traders Magazine
Overcoming Hesitation About Capital Markets Application Modernization: Why a Critical Mindset Shift is Needed
The digital disruption in the financial services industry over the last 15 years has been nothing short of revolutionary, and there’s little sign that the pace of change is going to let up any time soon. Across all jobs and titles—from trading to risk and compliance and leadership—the expectations for tracking and reporting trades and exposure have morphed beyond recognition. Indeed, if someone in compliance from a decade ago was asked to meet today’s data compliance expectations, it’s likely that they would smile politely and then hand in their notice.
Traders Magazine
FINRA Aims to Make Compliance More Efficient
FINRA’s new Machine-Readable Rulebook is designed to enhance firms’ compliance efforts, reduce costs and aid in risk management, with a lot to gain for firms of all sizes and various business models. In the latest FINRA Unscripted podcast, Haime Workie, Vice President of FINRA’s Office of Financial Innovation,...
Traders Magazine
State Street Launches FIX API Connectivity
State Street Corporation has launched a Financial Information eXchange (FIX) application programming interface (API) for its Fund Connect ETF platform, a global online portal for the creation and redemption of ETFs within the firm’s GlobalLink product suite. The FIX enhancement, now available to all participants on the platform, offers...
Traders Magazine
Iress Partners with Centroid Solutions
Iress has partnered with Centroid Solutions, a fintech innovator specialising in bridging connectivity and risk management systems for multi-asset financial institutions, to bring real-time pricing data and trading APIs to Centroid’s client base. The collaboration means Centroid’s online broker clients can gain real-time market data from global markets, integrated...
Traders Magazine
CME Has Record ADV in ‘Age of Uncertainty’
CME Group reported a 19% increase in average daily volume in 2022 to a record 23.3 million contracts, which the derivatives exchange operator said was due to global market participants navigating economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Terry Duffy, chairman and chief executive of CME Group, said on the earnings call on...
Traders Magazine
The Clock is Ticking on Equity Market Reform
A major element of the market structure changes the SEC proposed last month (December 2022) involve amendments to Regulation NMS (for National Market System), the comprehensive set of rules governing equities trading in the U.S.1 If enacted, these proposals would represent the first significant set of changes to Regulation NMS since it was adopted in 2005.2 For context, in that same year, George W. Bush started his second term as President, Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, and something called “YouTube” was introduced. The iPhone was still two years away from seeing the light of day.
Comments / 0