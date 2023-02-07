ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

click orlando

Turkish Central Floridians grieve lives lost in homeland earthquake

The death toll in Syria and Turkey is now approaching 20,000 people after a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake Monday. Central Floridians from Syria and Turkey are doing what they can from afar to support their families back home, many also receiving more devastating news each day as the death toll climbs.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Live Updates I Focus turns to quake aid but rescues continue

Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 20,000. Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
click orlando

Brazil pushes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory

ALTO ALEGRE – Armed government officials with Brazil's justice, Indigenous and environment ministries pressed illegal gold miners out of Yanomami Indigenous territory Wednesday, citing widespread river contamination, famine and disease they have brought to one of the most isolated groups in the world. People involved in illegal gold dredging...
click orlando

Zelenskyy to address summit on Russian Olympic involvement

LONDON – As Ukraine pushes for Russian athletes to be barred from next year’s Paris Olympics and threats of a boycott mount, officials from 30 countries were holding a summit Friday to discuss how to respond. The International Olympic Committee argues it would be discriminatory to exclude Russia...
click orlando

Not just balloons: How US sees China spying as major worry

WASHINGTON – The Chinese balloon that traversed the United States before being shot down last weekend captivated public attention and drew sharp denunciations as a brazen spying effort. But if the vehicle for espionage seemed novel, the concept was anything but. In ways that are far less public, but...
WASHINGTON STATE

