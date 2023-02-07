Read full article on original website
Opinion: ASU policing and dismissal of student activists delays needed change
The demands of ASU activists and students have been repeatedly dismissed and ignored by the University, even when those students and other local community members have been engaged in peaceful protest and engaged in talks with the administration. Meanwhile, ASU continues to support its police department, that said in an...
statepress.com
Annual AISA conference highlights challenges faced by Indigenous communities
The challenges faced by Native American scholars and students were the focus of the 24th annual American Indian Studies Association conference, held at ASU's Memorial Union from Feb. 1-3. The theme of this year's conference was "Reconciliation, Reparations, Relationality," and focused on how Indigenous scholars are taught about their own...
AZFamily
Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
statepress.com
Artwork by ASU graduates to be featured at Sky Harbor Airport
The Phoenix Airport Museum will receive new artworks, two of which were created by ASU graduates after the Phoenix City Council gave the final approval on Feb. 1. By approving the request, the Council authorized the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture to enter into contracts with 42 pre-selected artists. Upon completion, the art will be purchased and delivered to the Phoenix Airport Museum at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
statepress.com
ASU baseball's Ryan Campos ready to build on successful freshman season
Sophomore catcher Ryan Campos is preparing to command head coach Willie Bloomquist's fielders behind the plate with experience and a team-first mentality as the ASU baseball season begins Feb. 17 at home. A native of Mesa, Arizona, Campos attended Red Mountain High School and registered a .453 batting average in...
statepress.com
Opinion: Anti-drag legislation is a threat to ASU's LGBTQ+ community
Drag performances have been heralded as a hallmark of queer culture for decades, bringing people together. Used as a vessel for social justice, advocacy or entertainment, the art form is diverse and ever-growing. As drag has acquired more mainstream attention, though, it has also acquired more critics. Recently proposed state...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale gallery owner accused of mocking Native American performers
PHOENIX — The owner of a Scottsdale gallery that sells Native American jewelry and art prompted a police investigation this week after he was caught on video mocking Native performers. Three counts of disorderly conduct, a class 1 misdemeanor, have been submitted against Gilbert Ortega, the Scottsdale Police Department...
statepress.com
ASU softball looks to build on last season's success under new head coach
ASU softball went 43-11 last season, winning its first Pac-12 Championship since 2011. But with new head coach Megan Bartlett arriving from Texas, a shift in team philosophy and culture is on the horizon. ASU opens its season in the San Diego State University Season Kickoff against California State University,...
yumadailynews.com
Adrian Fontes and Stephen Richer, once political foes, talked potential Arizona election reforms
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. Photos by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr and Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. In a nondescript bar at the end of an alley in downtown Phoenix, the state’s most prominent election officials — and former political opponents — met Wednesday night to trade lighthearted jabs and ideas about how to improve Arizona’s election processes.
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
statepress.com
Tyi Skinner followed coach Natasha Adair to ASU in pursuit of her dreams
The Women's National Basketball Association is the ultimate dream for many collegiate athletes in women's basketball. With aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, junior guard Tyi Skinner is making waves in the basketball community, especially as a transfer student at ASU. Skinner is a Washington, D.C. native who played Division...
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
statepress.com
Incarceration reframed concept of community for student Cordero Holmes
"I like to tell people I changed, not because of prison but in spite of it," said Cordero Holmes of his 10-year incarceration. Holmes, 34, who is a junior majoring in public service and public policy, was recently awarded the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. "Living the Dream Award" by the city of Phoenix, honoring his accomplishments in community growth through dedication to human and civil rights.
Golf.com
Phoenix Open’s iconic 16th was not fun Thursday. It was a torture chamber
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — You probably don’t know Dan Fox, but all the PGA Tour players do. As one of the senior-ranking Thunderbirds, Fox has been greeting the pros on the 16th tee at TPC Scottsdale for 15 years now. So when Keith Mitchell arrived late Thursday morning, there was the normal cordialness that comes with seeing a friend, followed quickly by a frank question from Mitchell.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
AZFamily
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
statepress.com
ASU men's basketball splits games versus Oregon schools, plays Stanford next
Though the 16-8 ASU men's basketball team isn't in its desired position, it's a significant improvement from last season when it finished 14-17 and with a 10-10 record in Pac-12 play. With just seven games of regular season play remaining, the Sun Devils will take on Stanford Thursday, which has won five of its last six games.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy
Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
