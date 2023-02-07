ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Opinion: ASU policing and dismissal of student activists delays needed change

The demands of ASU activists and students have been repeatedly dismissed and ignored by the University, even when those students and other local community members have been engaged in peaceful protest and engaged in talks with the administration. Meanwhile, ASU continues to support its police department, that said in an...
TEMPE, AZ
Annual AISA conference highlights challenges faced by Indigenous communities

The challenges faced by Native American scholars and students were the focus of the 24th annual American Indian Studies Association conference, held at ASU's Memorial Union from Feb. 1-3. The theme of this year's conference was "Reconciliation, Reparations, Relationality," and focused on how Indigenous scholars are taught about their own...
TEMPE, AZ
Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Artwork by ASU graduates to be featured at Sky Harbor Airport

The Phoenix Airport Museum will receive new artworks, two of which were created by ASU graduates after the Phoenix City Council gave the final approval on Feb. 1. By approving the request, the Council authorized the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture to enter into contracts with 42 pre-selected artists. Upon completion, the art will be purchased and delivered to the Phoenix Airport Museum at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
PHOENIX, AZ
ASU baseball's Ryan Campos ready to build on successful freshman season

Sophomore catcher Ryan Campos is preparing to command head coach Willie Bloomquist's fielders behind the plate with experience and a team-first mentality as the ASU baseball season begins Feb. 17 at home. A native of Mesa, Arizona, Campos attended Red Mountain High School and registered a .453 batting average in...
TEMPE, AZ
Opinion: Anti-drag legislation is a threat to ASU's LGBTQ+ community

Drag performances have been heralded as a hallmark of queer culture for decades, bringing people together. Used as a vessel for social justice, advocacy or entertainment, the art form is diverse and ever-growing. As drag has acquired more mainstream attention, though, it has also acquired more critics. Recently proposed state...
TEMPE, AZ
Scottsdale gallery owner accused of mocking Native American performers

PHOENIX — The owner of a Scottsdale gallery that sells Native American jewelry and art prompted a police investigation this week after he was caught on video mocking Native performers. Three counts of disorderly conduct, a class 1 misdemeanor, have been submitted against Gilbert Ortega, the Scottsdale Police Department...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ASU softball looks to build on last season's success under new head coach

ASU softball went 43-11 last season, winning its first Pac-12 Championship since 2011. But with new head coach Megan Bartlett arriving from Texas, a shift in team philosophy and culture is on the horizon. ASU opens its season in the San Diego State University Season Kickoff against California State University,...
TEMPE, AZ
Adrian Fontes and Stephen Richer, once political foes, talked potential Arizona election reforms

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. Photos by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr and Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. In a nondescript bar at the end of an alley in downtown Phoenix, the state’s most prominent election officials — and former political opponents — met Wednesday night to trade lighthearted jabs and ideas about how to improve Arizona’s election processes.
ARIZONA STATE
Tyi Skinner followed coach Natasha Adair to ASU in pursuit of her dreams

The Women's National Basketball Association is the ultimate dream for many collegiate athletes in women's basketball. With aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, junior guard Tyi Skinner is making waves in the basketball community, especially as a transfer student at ASU. Skinner is a Washington, D.C. native who played Division...
TEMPE, AZ
Incarceration reframed concept of community for student Cordero Holmes

"I like to tell people I changed, not because of prison but in spite of it," said Cordero Holmes of his 10-year incarceration. Holmes, 34, who is a junior majoring in public service and public policy, was recently awarded the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. "Living the Dream Award" by the city of Phoenix, honoring his accomplishments in community growth through dedication to human and civil rights.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Open’s iconic 16th was not fun Thursday. It was a torture chamber

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — You probably don’t know Dan Fox, but all the PGA Tour players do. As one of the senior-ranking Thunderbirds, Fox has been greeting the pros on the 16th tee at TPC Scottsdale for 15 years now. So when Keith Mitchell arrived late Thursday morning, there was the normal cordialness that comes with seeing a friend, followed quickly by a frank question from Mitchell.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ASU men's basketball splits games versus Oregon schools, plays Stanford next

Though the 16-8 ASU men's basketball team isn't in its desired position, it's a significant improvement from last season when it finished 14-17 and with a 10-10 record in Pac-12 play. With just seven games of regular season play remaining, the Sun Devils will take on Stanford Thursday, which has won five of its last six games.
TEMPE, AZ
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy

Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
PHOENIX, AZ

