Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles faces Golden State, looks to stop 3-game skid
Los Angeles Lakers (25-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-27, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three in a row. The Warriors are 4-4 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State is the top...
Porterville Recorder
Denver visits North Dakota State on 4-game road skid
Denver Pioneers (13-14, 4-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (10-15, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Bison have gone 6-4 in home games. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 73.2 points...
Porterville Recorder
Haliburton and Indiana take on Phoenix in non-conference play
Phoenix Suns (30-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup. The Pacers have gone 17-12 at home. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by...
Porterville Recorder
Brooks leads Washington against Washington State after 22-point game
Washington Huskies (13-12, 5-9 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Washington State Cougars after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington's 80-74 loss to the USC Trojans. The Cougars have gone 7-3 in home games. Washington State averages 11.6 turnovers per...
Porterville Recorder
MILWAUKEE 94, DETROIT MERCY 89
Percentages: FG .400, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Davis 7-18, Oliver 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Moss 1-1, Jones 1-3, Liddell 0-1, Parks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Liddell 3, Moss 3, Koka 2, Oliver 2, Anderson, Davis, Jones). Steals: 11 (Moss 3, Oliver...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Porterville Recorder
Tennessee Tech 84, S. Indiana 69
S. INDIANA (13-13) Lakes 3-11 0-0 8, Polakovich 5-9 4-5 14, Henry 3-9 1-2 9, Solomon 1-4 1-2 3, Swope 6-11 0-0 15, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Hernandez 2-5 1-2 5, Campion 3-5 0-0 6, Mielke 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 2-4 0-0 4, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 7-11 69.
Porterville Recorder
Clemson 57, Georgia Tech 41
CLEMSON (14-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.000, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Hank 1-2, Bradford 1-4, Douglas 1-1, Elmore 1-1, Robinson 0-1, Perpignan 0-1, Whitehorn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Hank 2, Inyang 2, Bradford 1, Whitehorn 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bradford 5, Perpignan 3, Hank 2, Whitehorn 2, Robinson 1, Gaines 1,...
Porterville Recorder
OREGON 78, USC 60
Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Ellis 3-7, Johnson 1-4, Peterson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Niagu, Wright). Turnovers: 11 (Iwuchukwu 3, Peterson 3, Ellis 2, Johnson, Niagu, White). Steals: 8 (Johnson 2, Peterson 2, Ellis,...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 81, Pacific 73
PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73. PORTLAND (13-14) Nduka 2-4...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 82, UAB 79, 2OT
Percentages: FG .463, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Walker 4-13, Gaines 2-2, T.Brewer 2-4, L.Brewer 2-5, Buffen 1-1, Toney 1-2, Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jemison 2). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 2, Jemison 2, L.Brewer 2, Walker 2, Buffen, Lovan). Steals: 7 (L.Brewer 3,...
Porterville Recorder
TROY 61, SOUTH ALABAMA 57
Percentages: FG .349, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Brown 4-10, Jones 2-5, White 1-4, Parham 1-6, Franklin 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Samuel 2, Brown, Moore). Turnovers: 14 (Jones 5, Moore 4, Parham 2, Brown, Samuel, White). Steals: 11 (Moore 2, Parham...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 47
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Singleton 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Clark 1-3, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 13 (Bona 3, Clark 3, Andrews 2, Bailey 2, Campbell, McClendon, Nwuba). Steals: 9 (Clark 3, Bailey...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 4 ARIZONA 85, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .507, FT .353. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Larsson 3-3, Boswell 3-5, Henderson 3-6, Ramey 2-5, A.Tubelis 0-1, Bal 0-1, Kriisa 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson, Larsson). Turnovers: 10 (Ballo 3, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Henderson, Kriisa). Steals: 7 (A.Tubelis 4,...
