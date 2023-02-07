Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvih.com
Louisville Man Attempts To Enter School Playground
Recess at one public school in Jefferson County was disrupted Wednesday after someone tried to get into the area where children were playing. Mark J. Williamson, 51 of Louisville, is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Around Noon on February 8, Williamson...
Deputy Jailer Arrested For Theft
A Barren County Deputy Jailer has been charged after police said he allegedly stole money from an inmate. Dustin Young, 25, of Edmonton, was charged with theft by unlawful taking on Wednesday morning. According to a citation, police learned Young had taken money from an inmate that was arrested in...
Business Owner Faces Charges
A Louisville business owner has been arrested on charges that he took thousands of dollars from a business client and never provided the service he agreed to perform. Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000. He was taken into custody by Kentucky Probation and Parole officers on February 7.
One Arrested After High-speed Chase
A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
Bowling Green Man Arrested After Fight
A Bowling Green man has been arrested after the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police responded to a shots fired call at Buchanon Park Monday night. Dannie House, 44, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault. Police responded to the scene around 8:43 p.m....
Man Charged After Hit-and-run Accident
Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run in Shively on Wednesday night sending another man to the hospital. Walter R. Hawkins, 59, was charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident leading to death or serious injury following the incident. Around 10:46 p.m. on...
Robbery Suspect Arrested
One man is arrested after fleeing the scene of a burglary in Warren County. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Hunterwood Way at 1:52 a.m. on Monday February 6. Deputies reportedly arrived moments afterwards and learned the suspect...
Mother Arrested After Striking Child In Grocery Store
Police have arrested an Elizabethtown woman who is accused of hitting a 2-year-old girl multiple times at a grocery store Monday night. According to an arrest report, officers received a call to the Kroger at 111 Towne Drive on report of a woman who hit a juvenile inside the store.
Four Mental Health Agencies Consolidating
Four non‐profit mental health agencies are creating a new partnership that will allow them to improve clinical programs, create new alliances and protect safety net services critical to rural Kentucky communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah and Pennyroyal Center...
WKU Approved For Research Funding
Western Kentucky University will receive $460,000 in federal funding through the Fund to Improve Post Secondary Education to upgrade instrumentation and equipment in five research centers in the WKU Applied Research and Technology Program. WKU’s funding request, submitted for Community Project Funds by United States Representative Brett Guthrie, a Republican...
