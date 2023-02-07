The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Clay Club will be hosting three visiting artists as a distinguished alumni. Matt Kelleher, Rhonda Willers and Stuart Gair will be on campus to speak with students and give demonstrations Feb. 13-14. Kelleher is soda fire potter and an assistant professor at Alfred University. Willers is multi-disciplinary studio artist from Wisconsin. Gair is a studio potter from Ohio. The public is invited to join the sessions for demonstrations and talks from the artists.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO