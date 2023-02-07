Read full article on original website
releases 2021-22 annual report
While developing and managing mail, web, telephone and in-person surveys as well as focus groups, the Bureau of Sociological Research has been instrumental in supporting research across the state of Nebraska. In the past fiscal year, the bureau continued to provide research support to both university and state stakeholders while adapting to the ever changing climate of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Valdez finds leadership roles, Husker community through s
In finding Spanish-language communities on campus as a first-year student, University of Nebraska–Lincoln senior Dalilah Valdez has grown into a leader in multiple RSOs that celebrate diversity on campus. College is much more than your major, Valdez said. “People always hear ‘College is going to be the best time...
Amenyah gains industry experience, tells stories through Heartland Pulse
Editor’s Note — This is part of a student conversation series highlighted as part of Black History Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and hope to maintain that momentum in future careers. This...
Major smile
Alexis Dent, a first-year student, beams during a meeting with the Explore Center’s Elisa Heide. Dent was all smiles after identifying nutrition, exercise and health sciences as her perfect major. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Explore Center is the academic advising home for Huskers who are undecided on a major,...
Classes collaborate to make bigger impact on Lincoln
A new cross-course collaborative experience for business students at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln extends the hands-on learning of the Leading People and Projects course project known as Strive to Thrive Lincoln to graduate students in Nonprofit Financial Management. Through a joint effort, students in both courses make a positive impact on the nonprofit Lincoln community through a direct approach to the grant selection process.
Clay Club Visiting Artists Feb. 13 and 14
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Clay Club will be hosting three visiting artists as a distinguished alumni. Matt Kelleher, Rhonda Willers and Stuart Gair will be on campus to speak with students and give demonstrations Feb. 13-14. Kelleher is soda fire potter and an assistant professor at Alfred University. Willers is multi-disciplinary studio artist from Wisconsin. Gair is a studio potter from Ohio. The public is invited to join the sessions for demonstrations and talks from the artists.
Ortega steps in front of camera to elevate teaching profession
Nebraska’s Carlos Ortega has always known he wanted to be a teacher. The first-generation college student has experienced firsthand how supportive teachers can shape student lives, setting them up for future success. “My fifth-grade teacher really cared about her students and that resonated at the time, and has always...
Bosley’s new video series aims to draw girls to fields
If someone nearby made that proclamation, what do you imagine is about to happen? What would “trying science” look like? Nebraska’s Jocelyn Bosley is exploring the many possible answers to those questions in the new video series “Verbing Science!”. Created in collaboration with animator Curt Bright,...
From the Archives: Apollo landing
Workers install the Apollo 009 capsule on the north side of Morrill Hall in 1972. Donated by NASA, the space capsule was on display at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln until 1991. Worn by Nebraska weather, the capsule was removed from campus, refurbished and moved in 1997 to its current home at the Strategic Air Command Museum at Mahoney State Park.
Thomistic Institute hosting lecture Feb. 15
The Thomistic Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is hosting Stephen Meredith from the University of Chicago for a lecture, “The Problem of Evil, Dystopia, and Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov.”. The event is 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Nebraska Union, Regency B and C rooms. Those with...
Nominations open for the Chancellor’s Outstanding Contribution to Women Award
The Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of Women is accepting nominations for outstanding faculty, staff, and students who have worked to create a climate that encourages women-identifying individuals to succeed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. These efforts may be by an individual, organization, or department within the institution. To...
‘Turn Every Page’ opens Feb. 10 at the Ross
Director Lizzie Gottlieb documents the six-decade working relationship between acclaimed biographer Robert Caro and legendary editor Robert Gottlieb in “Turn Every Page,” which opens at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center Feb. 10. Continuing is “Eo.”. “Turn Every Page” is a...
