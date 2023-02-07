ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles faces Golden State, looks to stop 3-game skid

Los Angeles Lakers (25-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-27, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three in a row. The Warriors are 4-4 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State is the top...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits North Dakota State on 4-game road skid

Denver Pioneers (13-14, 4-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (10-15, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Bison have gone 6-4 in home games. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 73.2 points...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Haliburton and Indiana take on Phoenix in non-conference play

Phoenix Suns (30-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup. The Pacers have gone 17-12 at home. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Oakland plays Milwaukee following Townsend's 23-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Trey Townsend scored 23 points in Oakland's 59-47 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 11-3 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 10.2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106

Percentages: FG .455, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-47, .255 (Allen 4-11, Holiday 2-7, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Beauchamp 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Carter 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 3, Carter, G.Antetokounmpo, Matthews, Middleton). Turnovers: 10 (Beauchamp 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 94, Detroit 89

DETROIT (10-16) Anderson 2-2 0-0 5, Liddell 6-13 5-6 17, Davis 13-33 9-10 42, Moss 2-5 1-2 6, Oliver 2-7 6-6 12, Koka 2-4 0-0 4, LeGreair 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Parks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 21-24 89. MILWAUKEE (17-8) Rand 5-6 5-7 15, Browning 7-10...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Portland 81, Pacific 73

PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73. PORTLAND (13-14) Nduka 2-4...
PORTLAND, OR

