Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings
Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL world reacts to Vikings' hiring of DC Brian Flores
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' recent hiring of Brian Flores as the team's new defensive coordinator has generated plenty of reaction from the NFL world. RELATED: Vikings hire Brian Flores as new defensive coordinatorDespite the team's 13-4 record, Minnesota was bounced from the first round of the playoffs, with the defense that struggled all season taking most of the blame. The move to hire Flores is seen as a first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season.Reactions to the hire have been overwhelmingly positive. Here's a collection of reactions from NFL players, former players and more:Flores interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job and received interest from the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos to take over as a defensive coordinator. Ultimately, Flores lands in Minnesota, which had the second-worst defense last season in terms of total yards allowed per game (388.7).Flores replaces Ed Donatell, who was a one-and-done with the Vikings. The straw that broke the camel's back was the Vikings' postseason loss to the Giants, as Minnesota's defense surrendered 31 points, 431 yards of total offense and allowed New York to average 6.3 yards per play.
Report: Dolphins hire Butch Barry as offensive line coach
The Dolphins have reportedly found their next offensive line coach. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team is hiring Butch Barry to fill that spot on Mike McDaniel’s staff. The Dolphins fired Matt Applebaum after the end of their season. Barry spent the 2022 season as...
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
Packers expected to hire Cardinals CB coach Greg Williams
The Green Bay Packers appear to have found a replacement for assistant coach Jerry Gray. According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers will hire Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams to Matt LaFleur’s staff. Gray, who left for Atlanta, was the Packers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. It’s...
Vikings hire Brian Flores as new defensive coordinator
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator on Monday, their first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season.Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three years as head coach in Miami. Prior to being hired by the Dolphins, Flores was an assistant for 11 seasons for New England, the last eight on the defensive side.The Patriots won four Super Bowls during his time there, which included four years as a scout. The last of those was in the 2018...
