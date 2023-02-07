Phoenix visits Brooklyn after Thomas' 47-point game

Phoenix Suns (29-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nets -4.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Phoenix Suns after Cameron Thomas scored 47 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 124-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nets have gone 16-9 in home games. Brooklyn ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 26.0 assists per game led by Kevin Durant averaging 5.3.

The Suns are 10-17 on the road. Phoenix is second in the Western Conference shooting 38.5% from downtown. Saben Lee paces the Suns shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 117-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 28 points, and Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Nets. Nicolas Claxton is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 18 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Suns. Bridges is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 118.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Kevin Durant: out (knee), Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), Seth Curry: day to day (adductor).

Suns: Cameron Payne: out (foot), Devin Booker: day to day (groin), Landry Shamet: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .