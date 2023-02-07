Read full article on original website
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
Orange County lawyer victim of extortion by Mexican police before death: report
LOS ANGELES - The Orange County prosecutor who was found dead in Mexico last month was reportedly the victim of extortion in the hours leading up to his death. Rosarito police extorted money from Elliot Blair and his wife less than two hours before he died, according to reports. PREVIOUS...
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving family off cliff pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Prosecutors say evidence will show that the Pasadena man intentionally drove his family off a cliff "with the intent to kill them."
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000
LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
Anthony Avalos death trial: Woman testifies to seeing her dad drop 10-year-old boy
LOS ANGELES - A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said that she saw her dad repeatedly drop his girlfriend's 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy, Anthony Avalos, appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later. Called...
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles.
Intruder Breaks Into Children’s Bedroom, Detained By Parents Until South Pasadena Police Arrive
A residential burglary in progress was reported to the South Pasadena Police Department on Thursday morning at 1:55 a.m. The 911 caller, who was awakened by breaking glass, reported discovering an unknown woman inside his children’s bedroom. The first officer arrived at the scene in under a minute and...
Arrest made in more than four decade old double murder cold case in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in a more than four decade old cold case in Ventura County, involving the brutal rapes and murder of two women. In January of 1981, Rachel Zendejas was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Camarillo. She left behind two young daughters. Then, in December of 1981, the same thing happened to Lisa Gondek, who was found dead in her Oxnard apartment.
Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza
Santa Barbara Police said officers arrested a 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident Thursday for felony vandalism near the La Cumbre Plaza. The post Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
$100k reward offered in shooting death of 29-year-old woman in West Covina
The family of a young woman gunned down two years ago gathered outside the West Covina Police Station Wednesday night in a plea for answers and justice, offering $100,000 reward in hopes that witnesses to the fatal incident will come forward. Gabriela De Haro-Perez, 29, was shot in the head on Jan. 2, 2021, near […]
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood High is a war zone!
There have been gang fights ALL day here at Inglewood High School and something needs to be done. One in the 11 a.m. hour; a kid got on campus and had a knife, and pulled it out during that fight. Despite the presence of the entire IUSD PD (we currently...
Two California Residents Arrested as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl. In the spring of 2022,...
Woman Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping of Four-Year-Old on Santa Monica Beach
A woman attempted to kidnap a four-year-old boy on Santa Monica Beach this week. According to Santa Monica Police Department Public, around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, officers responded to assist Los Angeles County Lifeguards regarding an attempted child abduction on the 2400 block of the beach, near Hollister Avenue.
Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place
On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
Man killed in Compton shooting, authorities investigating
Authorities are search for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Compton on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue around 12:56 p.m., authorities said. When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been identified. Details were limited. […]
Resident Standing in His Driveway Attacked By Knifeman
On Tuesday, a suspect identified as Isacc Suazo was arrested by Pasadena Police after a knife attack in the area of N. Los Robles Ave. and Mountain Street at about 10:56 a.m. According to police reports, the victim, a 29-year-old male from Pasadena, was standing in his driveway when the suspect aggressively approached him. The victim asked the suspect to leave but was met with an argument.
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
Calabasas burglary bust nets stolen license plates, identity theft tools and tear gas
Tear gas, ammunition, stolen license plates and credit cards were among the items police recovered from the vehicle of two men arrested on suspicion of burglary in Calabasas late last month, authorities announced. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station responded to calls of a man in a black Maserati […]
