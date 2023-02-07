ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
The Independent

Father loses both legs shielding his family in snow blower accident on California ski trip

A father lost both his legs after shielding his daughters from a snow blower as they were on their way to skiing lessons at a resort in California. The accident took place in the morning of 15 December at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California when Dave Miln and his daughters Isla, 3, and Anna, 1, “had a traumatic life changing interaction with a Mechanical Road Snow Blower,” according to a description on a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Tsen Bogan. Mr Miln’s “actions ultimately saved the lives” of his daughters by “keeping Anna under his body and doing his best...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
The Independent

Two brothers from US killed in avalanche on Canadian ski trip

Two American nationals and prominent businessmen leading Pennsylvania’s construction and real estate development companies were killed during a skiing trip in Canada, said their family in a statement on Tuesday.Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were trapped in an avalanche near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke in British Columbia while on a heli-skiing guide a day earlier.The two men, along with their guide, were airlifted to Kelowna and rushed to a hospital. They, however, could not be saved, while the guide, an employee of Ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, remains in stable condition.The brothers, Timothy and Jonathan, were top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
Travel Maven

Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
TAOS, NM
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd

This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
KIDO Talk Radio

A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars

Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

King Charles cancels annual ski trip for first time in 45 years

King Charles III has cancelled his annual skiing trip to Klosters for the first time in 45 years.The King traditionally visits the Swiss ski resort in either February or March – but the winter holiday will not go ahead this year.It has been widely reported that the move is aimed at avoiding potential injury ahead of the coronation in May. Sources have reportedly said the Royals are also mindful of the message a ski trip would send during the cost of living crisis. The Sun has quoted a senior palace source as saying: “There are many factors at play, not least...
CNN

CNN

