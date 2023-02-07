Read full article on original website
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
Father loses both legs shielding his family in snow blower accident on California ski trip
A father lost both his legs after shielding his daughters from a snow blower as they were on their way to skiing lessons at a resort in California. The accident took place in the morning of 15 December at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California when Dave Miln and his daughters Isla, 3, and Anna, 1, “had a traumatic life changing interaction with a Mechanical Road Snow Blower,” according to a description on a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Tsen Bogan. Mr Miln’s “actions ultimately saved the lives” of his daughters by “keeping Anna under his body and doing his best...
Two brothers from US killed in avalanche on Canadian ski trip
Two American nationals and prominent businessmen leading Pennsylvania’s construction and real estate development companies were killed during a skiing trip in Canada, said their family in a statement on Tuesday.Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were trapped in an avalanche near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke in British Columbia while on a heli-skiing guide a day earlier.The two men, along with their guide, were airlifted to Kelowna and rushed to a hospital. They, however, could not be saved, while the guide, an employee of Ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, remains in stable condition.The brothers, Timothy and Jonathan, were top...
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Yellowstone tourist's car takes a real beating in bison stampede
Several vehicles were caught in the stampede, and one had its windscreen smashed
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd
This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World Report
Small towns can be fantastic vacation spots, offering a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. These destinations tend to be less crowded and more affordable (sometimes), with unique shops, restaurants, and experiences.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Eagles Dragging Mountain Goats Off Of Cliffs Is Nature’s Wildest Form Of Hunting
I spend a lot of time on the internet… it’s kind of my job. I see A LOT of crazy stuff, probably too much for my own mental well-being, but these giant eagles might be the craziest things on the internet. A while back, we shared a video...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Yellowstone tourist demonstrates why dipping hands in thermal pools is a bad idea
The woman scalded her fingers while attempting to show off on social media
This Giant Grizzly Bear In Canada Named “The Boss” Has Survived Being Hit By A Train, Fathered 70% Of The Cubs In His Area
Obviously it would never be ideal to come face to face with a grizzly bear. These predators can pack up to 600 lbs of power in one swipe of their paw, and often stand between 7-10 feet tall. So yeah, if you find yourself up against one in the wild, good luck.
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
Lake Powell Before and After the Drought
Lake Powell's water levels have plunged drastically as a result of the southwestern megadrought.
King Charles cancels annual ski trip for first time in 45 years
King Charles III has cancelled his annual skiing trip to Klosters for the first time in 45 years.The King traditionally visits the Swiss ski resort in either February or March – but the winter holiday will not go ahead this year.It has been widely reported that the move is aimed at avoiding potential injury ahead of the coronation in May. Sources have reportedly said the Royals are also mindful of the message a ski trip would send during the cost of living crisis. The Sun has quoted a senior palace source as saying: “There are many factors at play, not least...
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
