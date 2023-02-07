ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

CBS Minnesota

Gina Lollobrigida, "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter: "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain...
The Independent

Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions

A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
People

PIX11

‘Scary but fascinating’: What Nostradamus may have seen for 2023

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Predictions are just that: Predictions. But recently, social media has picked up on the well-known prophecies of French physician and astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus. On TikTok, videos detailing what to expect for 2023, supposedly based on Nostradamus’ forecast, have caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ricky

The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf

A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
BBC

Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition

A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
