Gina Lollobrigida, "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter: "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain...
Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions
A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
An oil painting that was discovered in a farm shed covered in bird droppings is a rare piece of art expected to sell for up to $3 million
The 17th-century work, identified as a study by famed Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck, was bought for $600 by keen-eyed collector Albert B. Roberts.
A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum.
I found a 60-year drawing for just $10 while thrifting – it is expected to sell for $75,000
IN the 1960s, a New Yorker walked into his favorite thrift store and purchased a drawing worth way more than he realized. Originally priced at $12, the New Yorker, Michel Kleinbaum, ended up buying a drawing for $9.75 due to a sale the shop was having. Nearly six decades later,...
A rare painting found in a shed and covered in bird droppings was bought for $600. It sold for $3 million
How was the rare Anthony van Dyck painting discovered? Why the Van Dyck oil sketch is significant
Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?
It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
Searchers with metal detectors stumble on 2,500-year-old sacrificial site in Poland
Intricate bronze spirals, human bones and hoop ornaments were pulled from the bog, photos show.
Sister André — the world's oldest person — has died at 118. She drank a glass of wine every day and credited her long life to working until she was 108.
Sister André, a French nun who survived two world wars, the 1918 influenza pandemic, and then a COVID-19 infection in 2021, also loved chocolate.
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Screen Icon and Photographer, Dead at 95
Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died at age 95 Gina Lollobrigida, an award-winning Italian actress and one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died. The movie star, who worked with Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson in the 1950s and 1960s, died in Rome on Monday, her agent confirmed to the Associated Press. In September, she had leg surgery after suffering a fall, the outlet said. She was...
‘Scary but fascinating’: What Nostradamus may have seen for 2023
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Predictions are just that: Predictions. But recently, social media has picked up on the well-known prophecies of French physician and astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus. On TikTok, videos detailing what to expect for 2023, supposedly based on Nostradamus’ forecast, have caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers […]
The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf
A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.
AI is deciphering a 2,000-year-old 'lost book' describing life after Alexander the Great
When Mount Vesuvius erupted in A.D. 79, it carbonized a book on rulers who followed Alexander the Great. Now, machine learning is deciphering the "lost book."
Photos: Gina Lollobrigida through the years
Through the years Portrait Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida in 1934, in Italy. (Photo by API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (Gamma Rapho/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
Scans reveal secrets of Egypt's mummified 'golden boy,' buried for 2,300 years
CAIRO — Known as Egypt’s “golden boy,” the mummified remains of a teenager buried 2,300 years ago have long remained shrouded in mystery. Now they have been “digitally unwrapped” by scientists, revealing intimate details that went undiscovered for over a century. Radiologists at Cairo...
