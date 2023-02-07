Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Here is what we know about the unidentified objects shot down over North America
A second unidentified object was shot down in Canadian airspace on Saturday, marking the third time in a week that US fighter jets have taken down objects in North American airspace.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors
A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
The US says Xi didn't know about the balloon. That raises even more questions
Washington believes the balloon shot down over the Atlantic on Saturday is part of an extensive Chinese surveillance program -- but that Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, may not have been aware of the mission.
US officials disclosed new details about the balloon's capabilities. Here's what we know
Biden administration officials disclosed new information Thursday about the capabilities of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the United States last week and what they are learning as the FBI begins analyzing the parts recovered after the balloon was shot down Saturday.
North Korean hackers extorted health care organizations to fund further cyberattacks, US and South Korea say
North Korean government-backed hackers have conducted ransomware attacks on health care providers and other key sectors in the US and South Korea and used the proceeds to fund further cyberattacks on government agencies in Washington and Seoul, US and South Korean officials warned Thursday.
The way we search for information online is about to change
An entire generation of internet users has approached search engines the same way for decades: enter a few words into a search box and wait for a page of relevant results to emerge. But that could change soon.
This could be the next battlefield in modern warfare
CNN's Will Ripley looks back at China's history of looking upward to near space for the future of their defense systems.
EL0NMUSK, BAD G1RL: In Hong Kong, personalized license car plates are a coveted luxury
"EL0NMUSK," "BAD G1RL" and "LATTE" are among the latest personalized license plates to go under the hammer in Hong Kong, where residents have been known to pay millions of dollars for a coveted mark.
Launching balloons high into the atmosphere to unload sun-reflecting particles: Big climate solution or colossal disaster?
When a US company released two weather balloons into the skies above Mexico's Baja California peninsula last year, it kicked up a fierce debate about one of the world's most controversial climate solutions.
US jet shoots down 'unidentified object' over northern Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that an "unidentified object" had been shot down by a US fighter jet over Canadian airspace on his orders.
Hong Kong raids shop suspected of selling cat and dog meat -- 70 years after trade was banned
Authorities in Hong Kong have raided a shop suspected of selling dog and cat meat as food -- more than 70 years after the trade was outlawed.
The Yanomami people lived in harmony with nature. Invaders turned their lives into a fight for survival.
Shaman Davi Kopenawa Yanomami furrowed his brow as he stared out at the skyscrapers and buildings looming through the window of his oak-panelled hotel room in New York City. "I'm here, in the city of stone, and mirrors and glass... but in my heart, I'm in mourning," he told CNN.
FTC seeks to ban non-compete clauses, affecting 30M Americans
The FTC wants to end non-compete clauses, which restrict job prospects for more than 30 million Americans - from security guards to CEOs. "People feel trapped," says the FTC's Elizabeth Wilkins.
