The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurSan Jose, CA
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: California Pajarosa gears up for Valentine’s Day
Thania Banda sorts fresh flowers at California Pajarosa in Corralitos Wednesday as the flower industry steps up for Valentine’s Day orders. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
Longtime San Jose official leaves for smaller city
San Jose’s public works director has left to take on a leadership position in a neighboring city. Matt Cano, who worked for San Jose in a variety of roles over the span of nearly 24 years, took over as deputy city manager in Milpitas on Jan. 30. He has an annual base salary of $275,341, plus approximately $66,400 in benefits. In his last year as San Jose public works director, he earned $280,146 in base salary, plus $14,000 in non-pensionable pay and about $88,500 in total benefits and allowances.
addictedtovacation.com
Santa Cruz Secrets: The 5 Least Crowded Beaches in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz County Beaches are known for being an outdoor lover’s playground, here are some of the most uncrowded options!. When looking for the least crowded beach in Santa Cruz, you won’t need to look far. Long expanses of shoreline offer enough space to spread out and get into your zen zone.
Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department is asking for the communities help in giving one of their fire captains as much time with his family while fighting Stage 4 brain cancer. Captain Brian Tracy was diagnosed with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer. Brian and his doctors are working to keep cancer at The post Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey's stolen Dennis the Menace statue recovered after anonymous tip
MONTEREY, Calif. — Law enforcement announced on Wednesday that the stolen Dennis the Menace statue was recovered. Video Player: Dennis the Menace statue stolen from Monterey park, again (2022) According to sheriff Tina Nieto, law enforcement received a tip about Dennis' location. Nieto said that their dive team found...
KSBW.com
What is Valley Fever? Cases increasing on the Central Coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — Valley Fever is a fungal infection that attacks the lungs. People can become infected when they breathe in fungal spores. The fungus is in the soil in places like the Southwest and the Central Valley. Dr. Martha Blum, medical director of infectious prevention at Montage Health,...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
'One more step toward healing': Scotts Valley High community commemorates suicide death of Mateo Deihl
One year ago, a 15-year-old freshman who exuded universal kindness took his own life. His parents say they detailed in multiple letters to the Scotts Valley Unified School District, over many months, incidents of harassment, discrimination and bullying at the middle and high schools. Those who attended the celebration of Mateo Deihl say they're hopeful that an increase in kindness and acceptance in a community that has struggled with those virtues will be his legacy.
pajaronian.com
Neighbors challenge Pajaro housing project
PAJARO—A group of Pajaro neighbors has filed a lawsuit against a developer, the County of Monterey and its Board of Supervisors, challenging an agricultural workforce housing project in Pajaro that would place 45 units on Susan Street, a dead-end road in the rural agricultural area. The group—calling itself Pajaro...
Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony
A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
KSBW.com
City of Monterey puts end to vital services for cruise ships
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city leaders are putting an end to vital city services for cruise ships. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, passionate arguments were made about the economic versus environmental impacts of the cruise ships. The city does not have the authority to ban cruise ships into...
I'm in charge of water for 98,000 people in Santa Cruz. Here is what I'd like you to know.
Santa Cruz Water Director Rosemary Menard is worried about our memory, specifically about what she calls our "weather memory whiplash." That's when we think our water crisis is over because of a few storms, like the ones we had in January. It's not, she tells us here. In fact, ongoing climate change means our water crisis will likely get worse. "Future water rationing will allot only half as much water to families as water rationing of the past, and future rationing will include businesses," she says. "That might be easier for an accountant, but not so much for a restaurant, brewery or hotel."
pajaronian.com
Public sounds off about former Santa Cruz County Fair CEO Kegebein’s termination
WATSONVILLE—Nearly 100 people filled the Fine Arts Building at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Tuesday to attend the Fair’s Board of Directors meeting. While Fair Board meetings don’t normally draw a large audience—former CEO Dave Kegebein says some days saw nobody in attendance—a growing number have been coming since Oct. 4, when the Board voted 7-2 to fire Kegebein.
Silicon Valley
San Jose real estate eyesore threatened with foreclosure may become housing site
SAN JOSE — A San Jose office property that has staggered in and out of foreclosure proceedings, as well as deteriorated into an eyesore, could be bulldozed and replaced with more than 100 apartments. The building is at a choice site at 826 North Winchester Boulevard near Westfield Valley...
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law
San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways
SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
kion546.com
A Warm Up Of Moderate Speed
High pressure builds in for most of the work week. The initially cool air mass will slowly warm, with temperatures peaking on Thursday. Then, a trough of low pressure will dig down the coast. Temperatures will cool initially and then as the cold core moves over late Friday into Saturday, we’ll likely see some showers in the region. Rainfall amounts should remain late.
KRON4 News
Man hit and killed by car in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been […]
KSBW.com
Iconic Monterey County Sheriff's horse dies
SALINAS, Calif. — Ace the horse, a member of the Monterey County Sheriff's Mounted Unit, has died. Ace was injured in his pasture and broke his leg, according to the sheriff's office. A veterinarian determined that Ace could not be treated for the leg injury, and the sheriff's office...
Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police need assistance locating a man who allegedly stole jewelry from a Salinas mall. Police said over $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen that day. The post Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall appeared first on KION546.
