Motor vehicle collision on W 23 and N Bryant in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A motor vehicle collision occurred between two vehicles Wednesday on W 23rd and N Bryant Street in San Angelo, according to the San Angelo Police Department. A red pickup truck hit into the back of a red Ford Ranger and then into a light pole...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Stock Show Ag Public Speaking Results
SAN ANGELO, TX – The 2023 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo's Ag Public Speaking contest was held last Friday. This contest consists of students from across the state of Texas speaking in a random order over an array of topics that fall into these six categories, Agribusiness, Agricultural Policy, Agriscience, Animal Science, Plant Science, and Natural Resources. The top two in each category will move onto the final round and have a chance at becoming the Agriculture Speaking Contest Champion This year the winners of the contest were Savanna Swanson with the Corsicana FFA in the Junior Division and Aiden Hunter with the Ellis County 4-H.
Sheriff: Eight on the run following bailout near Menard
The Menard County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens to lock their vehicles and doors to their house. Call 911 if someone is walking on your property.
Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
San Angelo LIVE!
URGENT: 9 Dogs to be Euthanized if Not Adopted in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nine shelter dogs in San Angelo's animal shelter will be put down later this week if they cannot find a home. According to the City of San Angelo, as of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the San Angelo Animal Shelter is at capacity. These nine dogs will be euthanized unless adopted, fostered or transferred to another rescue. If interested, please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
ASU police investigating stolen BMW from dorm parking lot
According to a release from the campus police department, a 2010 BMW 325i was taken from the Texan parking lot P-23 at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 6.
San Angelo LIVE!
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo to Establish Permanent "Warming Shelter" for Cold Winter Nights
SAN ANGELO, TX – For about a month, across San Angelo, citizens are discussing the current homeless problem in San Angelo. During their meeting on Tuesday morning, the San Angelo City Council approved a proposal to open up a second warming shelter. During the meeting, on Feb. 7, 2023,...
Big surprise for ‘Miracle on Wellington’ winners
SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo family has a home full of new furniture thanks to a Miracle on Wellington. “We saw the commercial and it was like oh that’s a way to get a bed. I was just joking and now I have a bed and furniture,” said the winner, Sherrie Scott. It’s […]
Central High School senior Christopher Banks awarded $180,000 military scholarship
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are only six military senior colleges across the U.S. and The Citadel in South Carolina just happens to be one of them. Christopher Banks, a senior JROTC student at Central High School in San Angelo, was recently awarded an $180,000 scholarship to attend The Citadel.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday
Grab an umbrella. This morning will be dry, but we're in for some rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Zack Shields has more on the timing of the weather changes.
With Chinese Balloons Maybe We Need This Base Re-Activated
WIth Chinese surveillance balloons and Russian threats of nuclear annihilation, maybe it's time to look at re-activating an abandoned important early warning radar system just 35 miles south of San Angelo in El Dorado. There are a lot of places around the country where you can see abandoned nuclear missile...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gunman Who Shot Up San Angelo Walmart Sentenced
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man who discharged a weapon into a jewelry case at the Northside Walmart in San Angelo took a plea deal in district court Thursday. According to court documents, Andrew Reyna, who was arrested last summer after shooting the jewelry case in the Northside Wal-Mart, had a court date Thursday for several crimes over the past few years.
What is happening with La Niña?
La Niña conditions prevail but are expected to end during the next few months according to the NWS but the upcoming spring continues to favor below-normal precipitation.
Eight dogs at risk of being “destroyed” if not found homes
Concho Valley PAWS posted on their Facebook page today that eight dogs are currently at risk of being "destroyed" if not found homes by Friday, February 10, 2023.
San Angelo LIVE!
Forgery, No Seatbelt & No Fishing License Top Daily Bookings
SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Fishing Without a License, Pot Possession and Forgery. 23-year-old Jennifer Murray was arrested in Coke County by Deputies for warrants out of...
San Angelo LIVE!
Here's How to Get the Water Dept. to Pay You $25!
SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo Water Department needs 400 residences to test for lead in water service lines and they will pay you $25 just to allow experts to inspect your water line. To meet new regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Woman Arrested for Throat Punching a Cop
SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo woman has been arrested for assaulting a police officer after getting into a fight with a boyfriend and eventually throat punching a cop. According to court documents, San Angelo police responded to the 200 block of Koberlin Street regarding a domestic disturbance call. Once on scene, officers learned that the dispute was between a woman and her boyfriend. Investigators were told at the time by police on scene that the boyfriend was being arrested for assault.
