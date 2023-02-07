Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
foxla.com
Orange County lawyer victim of extortion by Mexican police before death: report
LOS ANGELES - The Orange County prosecutor who was found dead in Mexico last month was reportedly the victim of extortion in the hours leading up to his death. Rosarito police extorted money from Elliot Blair and his wife less than two hours before he died, according to reports. PREVIOUS...
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving family off cliff pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Prosecutors say evidence will show that the Pasadena man intentionally drove his family off a cliff "with the intent to kill them."
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking
February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
theregistrysocal.com
Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura
LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
KRON4
LA mansion where Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel was gunned down is up for sale
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel is best known as the mobster who helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in 1946. Less than six months later, a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside the Beverly Hills, California, mansion he shared with his girlfriend. That mansion is now up for sale.
knock-la.com
Flocko Da Finessa Talks Growing Up in Long Beach, Going on Tour with Cypress Moreno and Fenix Flexin, and More
FlockoDaFinessa, 24, is an up-and-coming rapper from Long Beach, California. Recently I pulled up to a Long Beach warehouse Flocko had picked for a private first interview. He greeted me in the parking lot upon arrival, with good vibes and mellow energy. Flocko’s music has been picking up notoriety around...
West Valley View
Buckeye woman found dead in Los Angeles
Former Buckeye resident Destiny Sims was one of three women killed in an armed robbery in Beverly Crest, California, on Jan. 29. The LA Police Department responded to a disturbance call and also found Iyana Hutton from Chicago and Nenah Davis, another Illinois resident, dead in a vehicle. “Around 2:30...
Large Encampment Cleared in Skid Row Near Crime Hot Spot
City officials cleared a large encampment in Skid Row Tuesday, with over 20 unhoused people living near the intersection of Third and Main streets placed into housing.
kclu.org
Arrest made in more than four decade old double murder cold case in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in a more than four decade old cold case in Ventura County, involving the brutal rapes and murder of two women. In January of 1981, Rachel Zendejas was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Camarillo. She left behind two young daughters. Then, in December of 1981, the same thing happened to Lisa Gondek, who was found dead in her Oxnard apartment.
Santa Monica Mirror
Woman Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping of Four-Year-Old on Santa Monica Beach
A woman attempted to kidnap a four-year-old boy on Santa Monica Beach this week. According to Santa Monica Police Department Public, around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, officers responded to assist Los Angeles County Lifeguards regarding an attempted child abduction on the 2400 block of the beach, near Hollister Avenue.
Two women convicted of killing casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted today of first-degree murder and other offenses.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood High is a war zone!
There have been gang fights ALL day here at Inglewood High School and something needs to be done. One in the 11 a.m. hour; a kid got on campus and had a knife, and pulled it out during that fight. Despite the presence of the entire IUSD PD (we currently...
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles.
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
