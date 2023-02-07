ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine

On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
IRVINE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
crimevoice.com

Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking

February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura

LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
VENTURA, CA
KRON4

LA mansion where Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel was gunned down is up for sale

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel is best known as the mobster who helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in 1946. Less than six months later, a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside the Beverly Hills, California, mansion he shared with his girlfriend. That mansion is now up for sale.
LAS VEGAS, NV
West Valley View

Buckeye woman found dead in Los Angeles

Former Buckeye resident Destiny Sims was one of three women killed in an armed robbery in Beverly Crest, California, on Jan. 29. The LA Police Department responded to a disturbance call and also found Iyana Hutton from Chicago and Nenah Davis, another Illinois resident, dead in a vehicle. “Around 2:30...
BUCKEYE, AZ
kclu.org

Arrest made in more than four decade old double murder cold case in Ventura County

There’s been an arrest in a more than four decade old cold case in Ventura County, involving the brutal rapes and murder of two women. In January of 1981, Rachel Zendejas was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Camarillo. She left behind two young daughters. Then, in December of 1981, the same thing happened to Lisa Gondek, who was found dead in her Oxnard apartment.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood High is a war zone!

There have been gang fights ALL day here at Inglewood High School and something needs to be done. One in the 11 a.m. hour; a kid got on campus and had a knife, and pulled it out during that fight. Despite the presence of the entire IUSD PD (we currently...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Key News Network

1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
PICO RIVERA, CA
KTLA

Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

