Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
'She needs it': Metro Detroit breast cancer survivor wins trip to Super BowlGeorge WinnerDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Related
BTK killer not involved in Oklahoma cold case daughter says, despite reports he was questioned in prison
Serial killer Dennis Rader, known as BTK, was reportedly visited in prison by Oklahoma investigators about a 1976 cold case, but Rader's daughter doesn't believe he was responsible
Michigan missing mom went to New York to meet man from dating app weeks ago, 'no trace' of her since
A Michigan mother of three is missing after leaving to see a man in New York on New Year's Eve who she met on a dating website, and friends haven't heard from her since.
Michigan woman charged in college student's New Year's death flees to Thailand: FBI
A Michigan woman fled the country to Thailand after her alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Michigan State University student, prosecutors say.
Adriana Kuch death: New Jersey county prosecutor met with school officials after bullied teen took her life
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer met with Central Regional school district officials following the assault and bullying of student Adriana Kuch, who died of suicide.
NJ student bullied like Adriana Kuch a year before teen’s suicide after school assault filmed: Lawsuit
A year before teenager Adriana Kuch died by suicide after being bullied, another student in the same New Jersey high school reported a similar incident.
New Jersey student ends her life after months of bullying, video of school hallway beating circulates online
A fourteen year old high school student from New Jersey ended her life after a shocking video was circulated at her local high school.
Pennsylvania mom murdered by business partner who transferred money within hours of disappearance: authorities
The business partner of slain Pennsylvania mother Jennifer Brown was arrested this week for her slaying, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced.
Armed North Carolina man attempts home invasion, gets shot in neck by homeowner: police
A Mount Airy, North Carolina, man is in critical condition after attempting to invade a home while armed, only to be shot by the property owner, police say.
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
A south Houston funeral home is facing a million-dollar lawsuit from a family who claims their loved one's body was left to rot for at least four days during a winter storm in 2021.
Michigan rappers shot multiple times before bodies dumped in apartment, killings not random: police
Authorities investigating the triple murder of three rappers in Michigan have released their cause of death and believe they have a motive.
Utah GOP Governor to Californians fleeing to his state due to crime, taxes: 'Stay in California'
Utah's Republican Governor said Friday that the state is having issues with population growth, and California "refuges" looking to move should stay put in California.
New Jersey superintendent resigns amid Adriana Kuch suicide, vicious hallway attack
The superintendent of a New Jersey school district resigned following severe backlash of a viral bullying video that circulated the high school and led to the suicide of Adriana Kuch.
Chinese corporations on American soil are 'dangerous' warns former gubernatorial candidate
Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to warn of Chinese corporations based in the U.S,
Maine school district, social worker blasted for allegedly assisting with transitioning of 13-year-old girl
A Maine mother is claiming that a local school district secretly worked to help her 13-year-old daughter transition, according to the Goldwater Institute.
NJ councilwoman murder: Investigators eye church where she was treasurer in unsolved shooting, report says
New Jersey police looked into a Newark church as part of their investigation into the shooting death of a GOP lawmaker attacked last week, report says.
Autopsy 'confirms' California public defender Elliot Blair was 'murdered' in Mexico: attorney
A California attorney representing a man who mysteriously died in Mexico last month says a recent autopsy proves it's a case of murder and not an accident.
Virginia leaders create Antisemitism Task Force to monitor rise of hate crimes: ‘First of its kind’
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the creation of a Task Force dedicated to monitoring and combating 'antisemitic discrimination and violence.'
Lori Vallow case: 'Cult mom' asks judge to drop charges over speedy trial concern
An Idaho judge did not rule on Lori Vallow's request to have her murder case dismissed based on speedy trial grounds Thursday.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in a Latah County court.
'Object' shot down over Alaska penetrated US airspace before being detected: US official
A senior U.S. official has confirmed to Fox News that the "object" shot down over Alaska on Friday entered U.S. airspace before it was detected.
Fox News
962K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0