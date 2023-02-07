Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
The Jewish Press
Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Fajr-1 Rocket Fired at Israel from Gaza
Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists fired a single rocket Wednesday afternoon at Jewish communities along the Gaza border. The Iron Dome aerial defense intercepted the rocket, described by Israeli media as an Iranian-made 107mm Fajr-1 missile. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday, giving residents...
The Jewish Press
Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims
The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Lynched Near Ramallah, Loses Gun to Arab Mob, But He’s Alive
An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon. According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.
The Jewish Press
Update: Israelis Report Third Earthquake in 24 Hours
Residents of Israel’s northern region, along the Mediterranean coast, reported that another earthquake rattled their areas at around9 pm local time Wednesday night. It was the third such earthquake to strike Israel in less than 24 hours. Israel’s Geological Survey reported the tremor measured 4.1-magnitude on the Richter scale,...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs
Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
American Navy SEAL who went AWOL in 2019 is killed by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine
An American Navy SEAL, Daniel W. Swift, who went AWOL in 2019 was killed this week during Russia's assault on eastern Ukraine, navy officials said.
Watch This Congolese Su-25 Get Popped By A Surface-To-Air Missile
Twitter ScreencapThe hardy and rocket pod-laden Su-25 Frogfoot soaked-up the missile hit and recovered safely while on fire.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Nine men publicly flogged up to 39 times each by the Taliban in front of a packed football stadium
The draconian punishments were handed out in the Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar today by the Islamist regime.
Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after 'Trident nuclear submarine workers glued broken bolts'
Defence chiefs have launched an urgent investigation after bolt heads were found to have been glued back together inside the nuclear reactor chamber on board HMS Vanguard.
U.S. woman detained in Russia after walking calf on Red Square
Feb 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. woman was detained and fined by a Russian court on Wednesday for walking a calf on Moscow's Red Square that she said she had bought to save from slaughter, Russian state media reported.
Member Of Vladimir Putin’s Youth Army Bludgeoned His Mother To Death With ‘20 Blows To Head’ Using Knife & Hammer
A Russian teen who was said to be part of Vladimir Putin’s youth army used a knife and hammer to beat his own mother to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.When the body of Yana Parkhomenko, 42, was found, it contained about 20 blows to the head and a stab wound to the neck.Since this incident took place, the 15-year-old boy called Artyom has been recruited by Putin to his 1.25 million-strong “youth army” in the latest act of desperation by the Russian leader, according to Daily Star.Artyom is believed to be a student in the Russian city of Volgograd and the...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble
A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
The Jewish Press
Israel Officially Requests 25 F-15EX Fighter Planes from US, and Hurry Please
Israel and the United States have begun talks on a potential procurement deal for 25 new F-15EX fighter jets, manufactured by Boeing, according to report by News 12. The Ministry of Defense submitted an official letter of request to the U.S. government to quickly approve the sale of the fighter jets. The goal of the transaction is to double the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force in the next decade and establish its strength against potential threats from Iran.
