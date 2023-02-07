Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Jordin Canada decides to stay with hometown Los Angeles Sparks
LOS ANGELES -- Jordin Canada is staying with her hometown Los Angeles Sparks. The guard was re-signed to a training camp contract on Wednesday. Last season, Canada started 25 of 32 games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in her first year with the Sparks.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Nike gifts LeBron James sneakers after NBA scoring record
LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night, and Nike commemorated the accomplishment by sending the Los Angeles Lakers star some fresh kicks. The sports apparel brand gifted James a pair of LeBron XX sneakers in a custom design. The footwear is in a white and gold colorway, while the sneaker box and tongue have a marble design. The body of the shoe features an alligator print.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record
LOS ANGELES -- Long after he buried a historic 14-foot fadeaway jumper that put him alone atop the NBA's all-time scoring list and celebrated by raising his arms high toward the ceiling of Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James got to relive his immortal moment through his son's eyes. As the Los...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Lakers coach, Russell Westbrook had heated exchange
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a brief, heated verbal exchange in the locker room during halftime of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN. Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Stars pay tribute to LeBron James for securing NBA's all-time points record
LeBron James has done it. With a contested fadeaway jumper in the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers forward became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for that singular honor. James managed the feat in 150 fewer games than Abdul-Jabbar, and considering the season he has been having at age 38 -- averaging 30 points per game -- it doesn't seem like he'll be letting up anytime soon.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Lakers land D'Angelo Russell in three-team trade
The Los Angeles Lakershave agreed to tradeRussell Westbrookto theUtah Jazzand reacquire point guardD'Angelo Russellfrom theMinnesota Timberwolvesin a three-team, eight-player trade, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. The Lakers also getMalik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in the trade, while the Timberwolves will receive guardsMike ConleyandNickeil Alexander-Walker and picks, sources said.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Nuggets sending Bones Hyland to Clippers for picks
The Denver Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the LA Clippers for second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hyland, 22, made an immediate impact off the Nuggets bench after Denver drafted him with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, playing 19 minutes per game in his rookie campaign and making the All-Rookie team.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Lakers trading center Thomas Bryant to Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. L.A. receives Denver's second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029, sources said. Bryant signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this summer after missing most...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Tyronn Lue to replace Monty Williams on Team USA basketball staff
LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men's national team coaching staff for this year's World Cup and next year's Paris Olympics. Williams stepped down because of family commitments, U.S. men's national team managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday. Lue joins...
ABC7 Los Angeles
USC faces Oregon after White's 22-point game
USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: USC visits the Oregon Ducks after Tre White scored 22 points in USC's 80-74 win against the Washington Huskies. The Ducks have gone 10-4 at home. Oregon is fourth in the...
ABC7 Los Angeles
WNBA mock draft 2023: Picks and player projections
With several -- but not all -- major moves of free agency having taken place, it's time for another look at the projected first round in ESPN's 2023 WNBA mock draft. Since our previous mock in November after the Indiana Fever won the draft lottery, we've had plenty of time to see how women's college basketball players have developed this season. But we still don't know how many of the four-year seniors might take the option of returning for a fifth season because of the pandemic-affected 2020-21 academic year. So there is no guarantee the players in this mock draft will make themselves eligible for the 2023 draft.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
