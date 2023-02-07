ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State of the Union has Americans demanding answers from President Biden on top concerns

By Matt Leach, Hannah Ray Lambert, Teny Sahakian, Gabrielle Reyes, Megan Myers
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

David Dorich
3d ago

Four years of Trump never saw inflation reach three percent. Four MONTHS of Biden's executive orders saw inflation pass four percent then eleven months later reach a forty year high of almost nine percent, before Ukraine by the way.

Reply(1)
21
sounds about right
2d ago

I'm sure he will lie about everything as usual!!! not one truth will come out of his mouth the entire team written speech cause we all know he didn't write any of it 🤣

Reply(1)
17
mama bear
1d ago

I watched for about 5 minutes. He looks angry as he mumbles. Sick of corn pop stories…all lies

Reply(2)
10
Related
OK! Magazine

'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP

President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Fox News

960K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy