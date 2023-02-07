Caris LeVert opens up about blocking out the NBA trade deadline noise, and his hopes to stay with Cavs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘He’s going to be a problem’: What they’re saying about the Cavs after Wednesday’s win over the Pistons
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Evan Mobley continues his rise in the NBA alongside fellow big man Jarrett Allen, opposing frontcourts around the league are embracing the chance to tussle with the Cavs’ twin towers. In Wednesday night’s loss to the Cavaliers, Pistons 6-foot-11, 250-pound rookie center Jalen Duren...
NBC Los Angeles
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Yardbarker
Multiple Of Cavs Trade Targets Already Off The Table Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to a long list of small forwards and guards ahead of the NBA Trade deadline. There's no secret that the team is looking for an upgrade at the wing in order to make a strong playoff push this season. However, their options are beginning...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers, Jazz have discussed Russell Westbrook, Mike Conley swap
With only two days until the NBA trade deadline, there’s still little clarity as to what is going to happen. Two of the teams to watch are the Jazz and Lakers. Both teams are fighting to stay in the postseason mix with the Jazz in 10th place in the Western Conference and the Lakers in 13th, 1.5 games behind Utah for the final play-in tournament spot.
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships
Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
Cavs interested in Nets’ swingman Royce O’Neale ahead of the NBA trade deadline
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Nets’ stunning roster overhaul could continue into the final hours of the NBA trade deadline -- and the Cavs will be keeping a watchful eye on how those other dominoes fall. Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs have interest in swingman Royce O’Neale as they continue...
Are Cavs are following the same game plan as the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to the Cavaliers and the trade deadline, doing nothing is OK. No, it’s better than that. It’s smart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights basketball game
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
4 bets for Cavaliers vs Pelicans - picks, props & same-game parlay
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Cleveland Cavaliers visit New Orleans on Friday, February 10 at 10:00 pm EST to face the Pelicans. The spread for...
Cavs at Pelicans: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
NEW ORLEANS -- The Cavs hit the road on the first night of a back-to-back and take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EST. The Cavs have one win over New Orleans already this season, a 113-103 win last month. The game comes on the heels...
LeBron's Cleveland era, as told by former teammate Kevin Love
Kevin Love spent four seasons as a teammate in Cleveland with LeBron James, who is poised to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Love reflects on his time with James.
Brooklyn Nets flipping newly acquired Jae Crowder to Milwaukee Bucks: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Brooklyn Nets’ fire sale continues. After acquiring disgruntled forward Jae Crowder from Phoenix as part of the early Thursday Kevin Durant megadeal that sent ripples through the NBA, the Nets are reportedly flipping Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks for five second-round picks in a trade that may get expanded to include a third team.
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson, Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber keep pace
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darryn Peterson of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy continues to lead the area in scoring. The sophomore sensation, who holds scholarship offers from Ohio State, Kentucky and many more, is averaging 31.3 points through 17 games. He and fellow sophomore Quinn “Turtle” Kwasniak are the only players in Northeast Ohio averaging north of 30 points, with Kwasniak’s 30.3-point pace.
Nine Guardians make World Baseball Classic rosters; José Ramírez, Emmanuel Clase not among them
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nine Guardians players were announced Thursday as having made rosters for their home countries competing in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, but most noteworthy for Cleveland fans were the names that did not appear on the list. All-Stars José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase had both been...
Will the Browns play in the Hall of Fame Game? Who could they play?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you miss the days of the Browns playing four preseason games, this August could be your lucky month and you have Joe Thomas to thank. There’s also a strong possibility they could face the Jets.
