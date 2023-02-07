New Jersey is often called the best spot for international cuisine in the country, thanks to its incredibly diverse population. But if there’s one cuisine that has been taking off in recent years, it’s Mexican – it sometimes seems like a new Taqueria or Torta shop is opening around every corner, and that means only good things for lovers of Mexican food. But Grub Hut in Manville may just be the most unique Mexican restaurant in New Jersey – because its meats have a little something extra. Grub Hut Unique BBQ & Mexican Grill doubles as a smokehouse serving some of New Jersey’s best barbecue, and you can mix-and-match the two menus to create a delicious meal unlike anything you’ve had in New Jersey before.

MANVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO