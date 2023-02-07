Read full article on original website
Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district
A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
Walmart ‘bomb threats’ spark urgent investigation after multiple stores evacuated over threatening calls
SEVERAL Walmart stores have received alleged bomb threats over the phone, causing a probe into the calls as stores across the country are receiving similar threats. The New Hampshire Department of Safety has announced that there were multiple calls allegedly reporting bombs at Walmart stores across the state. Police are...
