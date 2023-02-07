ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA roundup: Warriors' Klay Thompson bombs in 12 treys

February 7 - Klay Thompson bombed in an NBA season-high 12 3-pointers en route to 42 points, Jordan Poole aided the cause with a career-best 12 assists and the Golden State Warriors didn't miss Stephen Curry's offense in a 141-114 triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in San Francisco.

Thompson shot 12-for-16 from beyond the arc, becoming just the second player in NBA history with 12 or more threes in multiple games. Thompson holds the NBA record for 3-pointers in a game with 14.

Curry, sidelined after sustaining ligament damage in his left knee in Golden State's win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, is the only other player with 12 or more threes on more than one occasion.

Poole finished with 21 points while Andrew Wiggins added 18 for the Warriors, who earned their second consecutive win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points and Aaron Wiggins scored 19 for Oklahoma City, which lost for the third time in the past four games.

Clippers 124, Nets 116

Kawhi Leonard hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:46 remaining as Los Angeles ended a six-game road trip with a hard-fought victory over Brooklyn in New York.

Leonard, who scored 24 points, put the Clippers ahead for good with 2:46 remaining when he hit a 3-pointer over Cam Thomas from the left side for a 114-113 lead. After Leonard made two free throws with 2:13 left, Thomas missed a trey that would have tied the game with 1:57 to go and Leonard found Ivica Zubac for a dunk that made it 118-113 with 1:41 remaining.

Paul George scored 29 points for the Clippers, who went 4-2 on their trip. Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas scored a career-high 47 points, becoming the second-youngest player in NBA history to score at least 40 points in consecutive games.

Bulls 128, Spurs 104

Nikola Vucevic posted 22 points and 12 rebounds and Andre Drummond had season highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds in 21 minutes as host Chicago topped struggling San Antonio.

The Bulls produced seven double-figure scorers en route to their third straight victory. Zach LaVine scored 20 points and DeMar DeRozan had 19.

The Spurs, who lost for the ninth straight time, got 21 points from Keldon Johnson. Malaki Branham put up 15 points, and Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Cavaliers 114, Wizards 91

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece as visiting Cleveland routed short-handed Washington.

Donovan Mitchell had 21 points and Evan Mobley added 16 for Cleveland, which has won three in a row. Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 18 points and seven rebounds. Will Barton added 15 points for the Wizards, who were without Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Bradley Beal (foot).

Cleveland held a 66-46 advantage at the break with all five starters scoring in double figures. The Cavaliers carried the momentum into the third quarter and stretched the lead to 90-62 on Mobley's two free throws. Both coaches rested their starters for much of the fourth quarter.

Celtics 111, Pistons 99

Jayson Tatum had another big game against Detroit with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Boston defeated the host Pistons.

Tatum also surpassed the 30-point mark in Boston's previous two games against Detroit this season. Derrick White scored 23 points for the Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon had 16, Sam Hauser had 15 and Robert Williams III added 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 21 points. Killian Hayes had 17 points and nine assists, while Saddiq Bey and Jaden Ivey added 14 points apiece.

Kings 140, Rockets 120

Keegan Murray scored a career-high 30 points and drilled eight 3-pointers as Sacramento rode a balanced attack to a victory over host Houston.

Murray was one of six players to score in double figures for the Kings, who shot 58.4 percent overall while connecting on 21 of 41 3-pointers. De'Aaron Fox paired 16 points with eight assists in his return from a two-game absence, while Domantas Sabonis (17 points, 10 assists) recorded a double-double.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 27 points while Eric Gordon added 16 points and a team-high eight assists as Houston dropped its third straight game.

Mavericks 124, Jazz 111

Hours after Dallas traded for Kyrie Irving, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each scored a career-high 29 points as the short-handed Mavericks pulled off a victory over Utah in Salt Lake City.

Dallas thrived despite the absence of star Luka Doncic, who sat out due to an injured heel, and while playing without multiple players due to the trade that became official earlier in the day. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17 points and Dwight Powell totaled 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points and Lauri Markkanen chipped in 19 for the Jazz, who fell to 1-2 on a four-game homestand.

Bucks 127, Trail Blazers 108

Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly posted his second triple-double in as many games, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as Milwaukee rolled to its eighth straight win, a rout of host Portland.

Milwaukee never trailed while winning the opener of a three-game road trip. The lead swelled to as many as 26 points as the Bucks' defense held Portland to 40.7 percent shooting from the floor, including 9-for-36 (25 percent) from 3-point range.

Brook Lopez scored a team-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Milwaukee. All five Portland starters scored in double figures, led by Damian Lillard's game-high 28 points, as the Trail Blazers dropped their second game in a row.

