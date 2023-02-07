ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office

ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
Gunman Who Shot Up San Angelo Walmart Sentenced

SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man who discharged a weapon into a jewelry case at the Northside Walmart in San Angelo took a plea deal in district court Thursday. According to court documents, Andrew Reyna, who was arrested last summer after shooting the jewelry case in the Northside Wal-Mart, had a court date Thursday for several crimes over the past few years.
San Angelo Woman Arrested for Throat Punching a Cop

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo woman has been arrested for assaulting a police officer after getting into a fight with a boyfriend and eventually throat punching a cop. According to court documents, San Angelo police responded to the 200 block of Koberlin Street regarding a domestic disturbance call. Once on scene, officers learned that the dispute was between a woman and her boyfriend. Investigators were told at the time by police on scene that the boyfriend was being arrested for assault.
San Angelo Creep Arrested for Violent Assault of a Pregnant Woman

SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man was arrested Tuesday for assaulting a pregnant woman. According to court documents, on February 7, 2023, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to the 2900 block of Sunset Drive for a domestic assault call. On scene, the officer learned that Daniel Ponce, 29, had grabbed a pregnant woman’s phone from her while she was calling for assistance.
Driver Killed in San Angelo was a Holocaust Survivor

"Bob Kahn fled Nazi Germany with his family in the late 1930s when he was 7, and they relocated as refugees in New York. Kahn’s father, Herman, who fought for Germany in World War I, was taken from the family home by Nazis one night in November 1938. It was a night Nazis referred to as Kristallnacht, or night of the broken glass, for the shattered windows in streets during the violent, anti-Jewish demonstrations in Germany, Austria and parts of Czechoslovakia, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum," reported the local paper.
