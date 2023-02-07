Read full article on original website
Related
Motor vehicle collision on W 23 and N Bryant in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A motor vehicle collision occurred between two vehicles Wednesday on W 23rd and N Bryant Street in San Angelo, according to the San Angelo Police Department. A red pickup truck hit into the back of a red Ford Ranger and then into a light pole...
Sheriff: Eight on the run following bailout near Menard
The Menard County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens to lock their vehicles and doors to their house. Call 911 if someone is walking on your property.
Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
Central Texas weather: Widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday
Grab an umbrella. This morning will be dry, but we're in for some rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Zack Shields has more on the timing of the weather changes.
Will Chick-Fil-A’s New Cauli-Fil-A Sandwich Make You Gassy?
Chick-Fil-A has to be the most popular fast-food joint in San Angelo. Most days they need a traffic cop just to navigate everyone into the drive-thru lane. I mean some people actually have panic attacks because they're closed on Sundays. If we had several more Chick-Fil-A locations, I still think...
With Chinese Balloons Maybe We Need This Base Re-Activated
WIth Chinese surveillance balloons and Russian threats of nuclear annihilation, maybe it's time to look at re-activating an abandoned important early warning radar system just 35 miles south of San Angelo in El Dorado. There are a lot of places around the country where you can see abandoned nuclear missile...
What is happening with La Niña?
La Niña conditions prevail but are expected to end during the next few months according to the NWS but the upcoming spring continues to favor below-normal precipitation.
Gunman Who Shot Up San Angelo Walmart Sentenced
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man who discharged a weapon into a jewelry case at the Northside Walmart in San Angelo took a plea deal in district court Thursday. According to court documents, Andrew Reyna, who was arrested last summer after shooting the jewelry case in the Northside Wal-Mart, had a court date Thursday for several crimes over the past few years.
Eight dogs at risk of being “destroyed” if not found homes
Concho Valley PAWS posted on their Facebook page today that eight dogs are currently at risk of being "destroyed" if not found homes by Friday, February 10, 2023.
San Angelo Woman Arrested for Throat Punching a Cop
SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo woman has been arrested for assaulting a police officer after getting into a fight with a boyfriend and eventually throat punching a cop. According to court documents, San Angelo police responded to the 200 block of Koberlin Street regarding a domestic disturbance call. Once on scene, officers learned that the dispute was between a woman and her boyfriend. Investigators were told at the time by police on scene that the boyfriend was being arrested for assault.
Getting To Know A Real San Angelo Hero–Benjamin Kelly
I never met Benjamin Kelly. I came across his incredible story online. Since reading the first few lines of his story, I've been motivated to learn more. Benjamin Kelly was a remarkable man who broke barriers while playing football at San Angelo College. That's what Angelo State was called back...
San Angelo Creep Arrested for Violent Assault of a Pregnant Woman
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man was arrested Tuesday for assaulting a pregnant woman. According to court documents, on February 7, 2023, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to the 2900 block of Sunset Drive for a domestic assault call. On scene, the officer learned that Daniel Ponce, 29, had grabbed a pregnant woman’s phone from her while she was calling for assistance.
SA Assisted Living Facility staff to get a 50 percent salary increase
San Angelo State Supported Living Center staff will be receiving a 50 percent salary increase for all positions - something they have never seen before.
Driver Killed in San Angelo was a Holocaust Survivor
"Bob Kahn fled Nazi Germany with his family in the late 1930s when he was 7, and they relocated as refugees in New York. Kahn’s father, Herman, who fought for Germany in World War I, was taken from the family home by Nazis one night in November 1938. It was a night Nazis referred to as Kristallnacht, or night of the broken glass, for the shattered windows in streets during the violent, anti-Jewish demonstrations in Germany, Austria and parts of Czechoslovakia, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum," reported the local paper.
