ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Stock Show Ag Public Speaking Results

SAN ANGELO, TX – The 2023 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo's Ag Public Speaking contest was held last Friday. This contest consists of students from across the state of Texas speaking in a random order over an array of topics that fall into these six categories, Agribusiness, Agricultural Policy, Agriscience, Animal Science, Plant Science, and Natural Resources. The top two in each category will move onto the final round and have a chance at becoming the Agriculture Speaking Contest Champion This year the winners of the contest were Savanna Swanson with the Corsicana FFA in the Junior Division and Aiden Hunter with the Ellis County 4-H.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Chamber Names the 2023 Citizen of the Year

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday night, Feb. 9, and named the 2023 Citizen of the Year. Last year, Barbara Rallo and Treva Boyd were named citizens of the year for their philanthropy work surrounding the En Plein Air art competition that benefits the San Angelo Museum of the Arts.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project

Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office

ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
ANSON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Big surprise for ‘Miracle on Wellington’ winners

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo family has a home full of new furniture thanks to a Miracle on Wellington. “We saw the commercial and it was like oh that’s a way to get a bed. I was just joking and now I have a bed and furniture,” said the winner, Sherrie Scott. It’s […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gunman Who Shot Up San Angelo Walmart Sentenced

SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man who discharged a weapon into a jewelry case at the Northside Walmart in San Angelo took a plea deal in district court Thursday. According to court documents, Andrew Reyna, who was arrested last summer after shooting the jewelry case in the Northside Wal-Mart, had a court date Thursday for several crimes over the past few years.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

TGC Sheriff’s announce new alert system

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Major changes go into effect this week in how Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issues alerts. In the past, the department would issue alerts through text messages to people who registered. Starting Friday, Feb. 10, the system changes to a new mobile app downloaded from the Google Play or Apple Store. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Forgery, No Seatbelt & No Fishing License Top Daily Bookings

SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Fishing Without a License, Pot Possession and Forgery. 23-year-old Jennifer Murray was arrested in Coke County by Deputies for warrants out of...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's How to Get the Water Dept. to Pay You $25!

SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo Water Department needs 400 residences to test for lead in water service lines and they will pay you $25 just to allow experts to inspect your water line. To meet new regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission...
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy