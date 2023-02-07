Read full article on original website
Related
Motor vehicle collision on W 23 and N Bryant in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A motor vehicle collision occurred between two vehicles Wednesday on W 23rd and N Bryant Street in San Angelo, according to the San Angelo Police Department. A red pickup truck hit into the back of a red Ford Ranger and then into a light pole...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Stock Show Ag Public Speaking Results
SAN ANGELO, TX – The 2023 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo's Ag Public Speaking contest was held last Friday. This contest consists of students from across the state of Texas speaking in a random order over an array of topics that fall into these six categories, Agribusiness, Agricultural Policy, Agriscience, Animal Science, Plant Science, and Natural Resources. The top two in each category will move onto the final round and have a chance at becoming the Agriculture Speaking Contest Champion This year the winners of the contest were Savanna Swanson with the Corsicana FFA in the Junior Division and Aiden Hunter with the Ellis County 4-H.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Chamber Names the 2023 Citizen of the Year
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday night, Feb. 9, and named the 2023 Citizen of the Year. Last year, Barbara Rallo and Treva Boyd were named citizens of the year for their philanthropy work surrounding the En Plein Air art competition that benefits the San Angelo Museum of the Arts.
Sheriff: Eight on the run following bailout near Menard
The Menard County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens to lock their vehicles and doors to their house. Call 911 if someone is walking on your property.
Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
San Angelo LIVE!
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
Central High School senior Christopher Banks awarded $180,000 military scholarship
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are only six military senior colleges across the U.S. and The Citadel in South Carolina just happens to be one of them. Christopher Banks, a senior JROTC student at Central High School in San Angelo, was recently awarded an $180,000 scholarship to attend The Citadel.
Big surprise for ‘Miracle on Wellington’ winners
SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo family has a home full of new furniture thanks to a Miracle on Wellington. “We saw the commercial and it was like oh that’s a way to get a bed. I was just joking and now I have a bed and furniture,” said the winner, Sherrie Scott. It’s […]
Will Chick-Fil-A’s New Cauli-Fil-A Sandwich Make You Gassy?
Chick-Fil-A has to be the most popular fast-food joint in San Angelo. Most days they need a traffic cop just to navigate everyone into the drive-thru lane. I mean some people actually have panic attacks because they're closed on Sundays. If we had several more Chick-Fil-A locations, I still think...
With Chinese Balloons Maybe We Need This Base Re-Activated
WIth Chinese surveillance balloons and Russian threats of nuclear annihilation, maybe it's time to look at re-activating an abandoned important early warning radar system just 35 miles south of San Angelo in El Dorado. There are a lot of places around the country where you can see abandoned nuclear missile...
O.H. Ivie begins February with four lunkers in four days
Texas Parks and Wildlife announced that O.H. Ivie began the month of February with four lunkers in four days - two of which were caught within an hour of each other.
Driver, passenger declared dead after San Angelo crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 84-year old woman and a 91-year old man died Feb. 3 in San Angelo as a result of a fatal crash. At approximately 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 87, Monica Kahn was driving a pickup truck southbound with Robert Jakob Kahn in the passenger seat.
What is happening with La Niña?
La Niña conditions prevail but are expected to end during the next few months according to the NWS but the upcoming spring continues to favor below-normal precipitation.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gunman Who Shot Up San Angelo Walmart Sentenced
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man who discharged a weapon into a jewelry case at the Northside Walmart in San Angelo took a plea deal in district court Thursday. According to court documents, Andrew Reyna, who was arrested last summer after shooting the jewelry case in the Northside Wal-Mart, had a court date Thursday for several crimes over the past few years.
TGC Sheriff’s announce new alert system
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Major changes go into effect this week in how Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issues alerts. In the past, the department would issue alerts through text messages to people who registered. Starting Friday, Feb. 10, the system changes to a new mobile app downloaded from the Google Play or Apple Store. […]
Eight dogs at risk of being “destroyed” if not found homes
Concho Valley PAWS posted on their Facebook page today that eight dogs are currently at risk of being "destroyed" if not found homes by Friday, February 10, 2023.
San Angelo LIVE!
Forgery, No Seatbelt & No Fishing License Top Daily Bookings
SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Fishing Without a License, Pot Possession and Forgery. 23-year-old Jennifer Murray was arrested in Coke County by Deputies for warrants out of...
San Angelo LIVE!
Here's How to Get the Water Dept. to Pay You $25!
SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo Water Department needs 400 residences to test for lead in water service lines and they will pay you $25 just to allow experts to inspect your water line. To meet new regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission...
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0