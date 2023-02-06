Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
#BREAKINGNEWS: Sushi Gen In Shreveport Is On Fire
Reports are starting to come in on Facebook that Shreveport favorite SUSHI GEN is on fire!
Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area
All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport
After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
What You Need To Know About The Krewe of Centaur Parade in Shreveport This Saturday
The Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade has grown over the years to become the largest parade in the Ark-La-Tex. According to The Krewe of Centaur’s website they’re one of the very largest, single parading Krewes in the State of Louisiana, and yes, that includes New Orleans. And this Saturday (2/11) is the Krewe of Centaur Parade in the ArkLaTex!
If Shreveport Had A Candle – What Would It Smell Like?
You may have seen the candles out there that are suppose to “Smell” like certain cities or states. Usually it’s somewhere coastal or tropical, but, it got us thinking — what about Shreveport? What would a Shreveport candle smell like? So, we asked Shreveport and some of the answers are quite entertaining:
If You Go to the Krewe of Centaur Parade This Weekend, DO NOT DO THIS.
The Krewe of Centaur parade is set to roll this Saturday afternoon in Shreveport. Whatever you do, do not attempt what I did several years ago. Just trust me on this one. Years ago, I had a miraculous idea. I was talking with a co-worker, and since I could finally could make it tp the parade as an attendee for once, I wanted to go big. So, after throwing around some ideas with my co-worker, we finally landed on the greatest idea… Or so we thought. Thousands of folks in our area attend these parades every year. When it comes to annual events, these parades are simply in a world of their own. However, I wanted to experience the parade from a perspective that no one else could possibly relate to.
Happy National Pizza Day! Are These The Best Pizza Places in Shreveport Area?
Who doesn’t love pizza? To celebrate National Pizza Day in Shreveport we wanted to put together a list of Top 10 pizza places in the Shreveport area! Are any of your favorites on this list??. Pop N Pizza, 500 Texas Street, Shreveport. Frank’s Pizza Napoletana, 6950 Fern Ave, Shreveport...
