Boston, MA

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles

Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
TAMPA, FL
Proposed trade would send Ben Simmons to Pistons

Could the Detroit Pistons take on Ben Simmons and what many consider to be the worst contract in the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets throw a little bit of sweetener into the deal? With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, there are reports floating around that the Nets are trying to move on from Simmons. There are also reports that Simmons does not have any trade value around the league. Piston Powered of FanSided has put together a trade proposal that would potentially send Simmons to the Pistons.
DETROIT, MI
Celtics lose Jaylen Brown, hold on to beat Sixers 106-99

BOSTON -- - The NBA-leading Boston Celtics scrounged enough out of their bench to keep the Philadelphia 76ers at bay in the Eastern Conference playoff race. With three of the Celtics' regular starters out - and Jaylen Brown soon to join them - Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White scored 19 points apiece to lead Boston to a 106-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
Boston offers monster injury update vs. Sixers

Since enduring a three-game losing streak back in late January, the Boston Celtics have won three of their last four contests. What makes Boston’s recent 3-1 stretch all the more impressive is that some of its best players have been in and out of the lineup lately due to the injury bug. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams have all sat out at least one game over the last week and change.
BOSTON, MA
Sources: Matisse Thybulle to Blazers; Hornets' Jalen McDaniels to Sixers

The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle as a part of a three-way with theCharlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Sixers are getting Jalen McDaniels in the deal while the Hornets are receiving multiple second-round picks, a source said. McDaniels, 25, is an athletic...
PORTLAND, OR
Sources: Suns acquiring Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal with Nets

After three-plus tumultuous years and a second trade request in eight months, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns for a package that includes dynamic forward Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowderandfour unprotected future first-round picks, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Oilers take on the Flyers after Foegele's 2-goal showing

Edmonton Oilers (28-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-22-9, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Warren Foegele's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Oilers' 5-2 win. Philadelphia has a 10-13-2 record in home games and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The road to Super Bowl LVII as told by off-the-field antics

It's theKansas City Chiefsvs. thePhiladelphia Eaglesfor all the marbles atSuper Bowl LVII. To the untrained eye, Sunday is nothing more than an opportunity for Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's mother, Donna, to clear up any confusion over who is her favorite son. But to those who have been paying attention...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

