Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenagerJade Talks CrimeJefferson County, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
12newsnow.com
Lamar softball no-hit by Virginia in season opener
HOUSTON — Lamar University’s softball team began the season against Virginia in the Houston Invitational hosted by the University of Houston. But while they held firm with the Cavaliers, a five-run fifth inning and a no-hitter thrown against them forced LU to drop their first game 5-0. Taking the loss, Aaliyah Ruiz pithed pitched 4.1 inning allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three batters. Karyana Mitchell came in relief for the final 1.2 innings as she gave up two runs on two hits. The Cardinals would draw three walks and reached base on two errors throughout the game.
12newsnow.com
Lady Cardinals peck off UIW's Cardinals in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO — In a nip-and-tuck game down to the final few minutes, Lamar University was able to grind out a tough 74-67 win against the University of Incarnate Word in the Battle of Cardinals. Already with a three-game winning streak and winners of five of their last six, LU is currently 13-10 overall and 7-5 in conference play, which puts them in a hold for fourth place in the Southland Conference.
12newsnow.com
Calmese scores 27 in win at UIW
SAN ANTONIO — Freshman Nate Calmese converted his first eight attempts (including five three-pointers and finished the game with 27 points to lead Lamar University to a 68-59 victory at UIW Thursday evening from the McDermott Center. The Cardinals finished the game knocking down 25-of-57 (.439) from the field...
12newsnow.com
Kelly takes it to Fort Bend Christian, 5-0
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Kelly Bulldogs continued their domination of TAPPS 5-5A Thursday night with a 5-0 win over Fort Bend Christian in Beaumont. Kelly struck first with 10:44 left the first half off a corner kick that was headed in by Joseph Knott. That goal would lead to...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West
This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
Shaq's Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Is Almost Here, But He Needs Your Help
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant is hiring!
12newsnow.com
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
12newsnow.com
Ben Elliott goes from LCM's all-time leading scorer to 409Sports Athlete of the Week
ORANGE, Texas — Half way through his freshman year at LCM, Ben Elliott was moved up to play on the varsity basketball team. “Everything I’ve done since I was fourth, fifth, in little dribblers to now, every step has got me to where I am today,” Elliott said.
12newsnow.com
Lumberton blanks Bridge City 7-0 to give Hopson 300th win!
LUMBERTON, Texas — Jason Hopson's remarkable coaching career hit another milestone, as the Lumberton Lady Raider leader picked up his 300th win Tuesday night. Lumberton shutout Bridge City 7-0 in 17-4A play. The Lady Raiders (8-1-1, 4-0) piled up a 5-0 halftime lead over the Lady Cardinals (4-5, 0-4)...
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is opening a second location in Houston of his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, and he is looking for people to join his team.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
ABC 13 anchor Rita Garcia makes surprise appearance on 'Good Day LA'
The morning anchor took a moment to congratulate her former co-anchor on retiring.
wuwf.org
Law school renamed after Florida civil rights attorney Ben Crump
A South Florida school has become only the second law school in the nation to bear the name of a Black attorney, and the first named after a practicing attorney. The first was the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, a part of Texas Southern University in Houston. The second is now The Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
City of Orange, Lamar State College Orange seeing impacts of Chevron Phillips expansion project
ORANGE, Texas — The announcement of the Chevron Phillips expansion project in Orange is impacting various different areas of the city. Lamar State College Orange has seen an increase in students enrolling in the industrial technology program, meanwhile new jobs have been added to the City of Orange's website.
defendernetwork.com
TSU makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion
Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
Highest-paying science jobs in Beaumont
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WFAA
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
'Everyone's stoked' : Vidor businessman working to bring family entertainment center to community
VIDOR, Texas — A new entertainment center that will offer fun for the entire family is coming to Vidor. Owner of "Toman's Tattoo Shop" in Vidor, Michael Toman, took initiative in bringing something new to his community. Toman's vision includes an entire fishing area that will have several piers,...
Evictions on the rise in Southeast Texas, residents turning to Some Other Place for help
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Evictions are on the rise in Southeast Texas, but there might be some help for those struggling to pay rent. Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable Jevonne Pollard said on average she went from serving 70 eviction notices a month to more than 200 a month.
