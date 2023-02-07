HOUSTON — Lamar University’s softball team began the season against Virginia in the Houston Invitational hosted by the University of Houston. But while they held firm with the Cavaliers, a five-run fifth inning and a no-hitter thrown against them forced LU to drop their first game 5-0. Taking the loss, Aaliyah Ruiz pithed pitched 4.1 inning allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three batters. Karyana Mitchell came in relief for the final 1.2 innings as she gave up two runs on two hits. The Cardinals would draw three walks and reached base on two errors throughout the game.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO