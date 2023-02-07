ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12newsnow.com

Lamar softball no-hit by Virginia in season opener

HOUSTON — Lamar University’s softball team began the season against Virginia in the Houston Invitational hosted by the University of Houston. But while they held firm with the Cavaliers, a five-run fifth inning and a no-hitter thrown against them forced LU to drop their first game 5-0. Taking the loss, Aaliyah Ruiz pithed pitched 4.1 inning allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three batters. Karyana Mitchell came in relief for the final 1.2 innings as she gave up two runs on two hits. The Cardinals would draw three walks and reached base on two errors throughout the game.
12newsnow.com

Lady Cardinals peck off UIW's Cardinals in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO — In a nip-and-tuck game down to the final few minutes, Lamar University was able to grind out a tough 74-67 win against the University of Incarnate Word in the Battle of Cardinals. Already with a three-game winning streak and winners of five of their last six, LU is currently 13-10 overall and 7-5 in conference play, which puts them in a hold for fourth place in the Southland Conference.
12newsnow.com

Calmese scores 27 in win at UIW

SAN ANTONIO — Freshman Nate Calmese converted his first eight attempts (including five three-pointers and finished the game with 27 points to lead Lamar University to a 68-59 victory at UIW Thursday evening from the McDermott Center. The Cardinals finished the game knocking down 25-of-57 (.439) from the field...
12newsnow.com

Kelly takes it to Fort Bend Christian, 5-0

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Kelly Bulldogs continued their domination of TAPPS 5-5A Thursday night with a 5-0 win over Fort Bend Christian in Beaumont. Kelly struck first with 10:44 left the first half off a corner kick that was headed in by Joseph Knott. That goal would lead to...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
12newsnow.com

Lumberton blanks Bridge City 7-0 to give Hopson 300th win!

LUMBERTON, Texas — Jason Hopson's remarkable coaching career hit another milestone, as the Lumberton Lady Raider leader picked up his 300th win Tuesday night. Lumberton shutout Bridge City 7-0 in 17-4A play. The Lady Raiders (8-1-1, 4-0) piled up a 5-0 halftime lead over the Lady Cardinals (4-5, 0-4)...
K-Fox 95.5

Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas

Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
wuwf.org

Law school renamed after Florida civil rights attorney Ben Crump

A South Florida school has become only the second law school in the nation to bear the name of a Black attorney, and the first named after a practicing attorney. The first was the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, a part of Texas Southern University in Houston. The second is now The Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.
defendernetwork.com

TSU ​​makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion

Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
