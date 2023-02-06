Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State downs McKendree 3-1 in conference openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
KSDK
St. Louis woman, local shelter 'catfight' over lost feline
“They wouldn’t let me in the door,” Zoe McKelvie said. "They basically treated me like I was some sort of hostile entity."
Food truck park coming to East St. Louis
"I want to invest in East St. Louis, I believe in the potential that it holds. I believe in the people of East St. Louis."
'Reimagining St. Louis public schools,' a goal discussed during citywide education plan meeting
The effort began last April. Our Brent Solomon provides the latest on what was discussed at the meeting.
Driver says chunk of concrete from Hampton bridge hit truck on I-64
A man said a large concrete boulder hit the hood of his truck on I-64 in St. Louis on Friday. 5 On Your Side reached out to police and MoDOT for answers.
St. Louis family harassment case spotlights case backlog discrepancy between police, circuit court attorney
The list of cases awaiting prosecutors hover somewhere between 300 to 500 cases. Our I-Team's Christine Byers has more details on the backlog.
Woman charged in St. Louis harassment case now in psychiatric hospital
5 On Your Side learned through recent court filings that there is more to this harassment case. Judy Kline has a connection to the home at the center of case.
Cycle Showcase St. Louis returns to City Foundry
ST. LOUIS — This year, the St. Louis Cycle Show is excited to announce they are hosting 20 never-before-seen motorcycles which will be unveiled every 15 minutes. Plus, The Traveling Chopper himself, Charlie Weisel, will be their featured guest on Saturday. They are thrilled he’s making a stop in...
From friends to now co-workers at Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence
ST. LOUIS — Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence in Belleville, IL is home to top of the line care, but it’s also home to two hometown friends turned co-workers. Patrick Neville and Hans Moosa are two vascular surgeons who knew one another long before their professional...
Timelapse: Building of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
OxBlue recorded a timelapse of the building of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. The bridge opened in 2014.
Live in the Lou: Blue Man Group on-stage at the Fabulous Fox
The BIG game might be on your mind this weekend. But, there's still plenty of things happening right here 'Live in the Lou'.
2 dead in house fire in south St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a man and woman died in a house fire in Lemay. Firefighters were called just before 10 a.m. to the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue.
Woman caught on doorbell camera terrorizing St. Louis family charged with 3 felonies
Kline is currently not in the custody and a warrant has been issued, according to police. The above mug shot is from her arrest on Jan. 5, 2022.
Doctors of Washington University Physicians of Illinois Inc. brings specialized cardiothoracic care to Belleville IL.
ST. LOUIS — Washington University cardiothoracic surgeons, have expanded their services to patients living in Illinois through Washington University Physicians in Illinois Inc. The group is building up a new practice at BJC Memorial Hospital Belleville. Dr. Harold Roberts and Dr. Brian Meyers are the world renowned surgeons spearheading...
Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale
ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
Black History Month: Honoring Dred Scott
Dred Scott is most known for his struggle in the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case. He would become a free man in 1857 at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Speak Rescue & Sanctuary 3rd Annual Puppy Bowl
ST. LOUIS — It would not be the weekend of the Super Bowl without the puppy bowl! On Saturday, February 11th from 10 a.m. – noon, Speak Rescue & Sanctuary + Zoomies Pet Cafe will host their 3rd Annual Puppy Bowl Event. Speak is a not-for-profit animal rescue focused mostly on pups born with special needs like deaf and blindness. Speak teams up with Zoomies to present this event and show that their adoptable pups aren't different than other pups, just the way you communicate with them is.
Unique eats for game day with Poke Doke
ST. LOUIS — PokeDoke serves fresh poke bowls, Hawaiian BBQ gyozas, crab rangoons, miso soup, boba tea, mochi donuts and more. Wednesday morning, owners Andrew and Steve Shih joined Mary in our Show Me kitchen to share their Hawaiian wings. Their Super Bowl trays make the perfect option ahead of the big game!
The baguette bag: Panera Bread's newest creation isn't something you eat
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based cafe chain , known to locals as the St. Louis Bread Company, has launched a new item that's fit for both foodies and fashion lovers. On Tuesday, the company debuted the BAGuette, a 12-inch handbag in Panera's signature green color that's the perfect size to fit its new menu item, toasted baguettes.
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: SCNT Studios
ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, we continued our Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition with SCNT Studios. The local business offers aesthetically crafted sculpture candles that are made of 100% soy wax and wicks made of 100% natural cotton. Co-owner, Jessica Ly-Cauley, joined Mary in studio and shared all of their candles can be purchased unscented or in their signature scent which is a blend of white currant and white tea. For their holiday collections, in addition to their signature scent and unscented, they also offer an exclusive scent as another scent option. While these candles can get lit/burned, they are mainly for decorative purposes. If you do decide to burn these, it must be on a flame-resistant tray.
