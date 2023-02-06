ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycle Showcase St. Louis returns to City Foundry

ST. LOUIS — This year, the St. Louis Cycle Show is excited to announce they are hosting 20 never-before-seen motorcycles which will be unveiled every 15 minutes. Plus, The Traveling Chopper himself, Charlie Weisel, will be their featured guest on Saturday. They are thrilled he’s making a stop in...
Doctors of Washington University Physicians of Illinois Inc. brings specialized cardiothoracic care to Belleville IL.

ST. LOUIS — Washington University cardiothoracic surgeons, have expanded their services to patients living in Illinois through Washington University Physicians in Illinois Inc. The group is building up a new practice at BJC Memorial Hospital Belleville. Dr. Harold Roberts and Dr. Brian Meyers are the world renowned surgeons spearheading...
Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale

ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
Speak Rescue & Sanctuary 3rd Annual Puppy Bowl

ST. LOUIS — It would not be the weekend of the Super Bowl without the puppy bowl! On Saturday, February 11th from 10 a.m. – noon, Speak Rescue & Sanctuary + Zoomies Pet Cafe will host their 3rd Annual Puppy Bowl Event. Speak is a not-for-profit animal rescue focused mostly on pups born with special needs like deaf and blindness. Speak teams up with Zoomies to present this event and show that their adoptable pups aren't different than other pups, just the way you communicate with them is.
Unique eats for game day with Poke Doke

ST. LOUIS — PokeDoke serves fresh poke bowls, Hawaiian BBQ gyozas, crab rangoons, miso soup, boba tea, mochi donuts and more. Wednesday morning, owners Andrew and Steve Shih joined Mary in our Show Me kitchen to share their Hawaiian wings. Their Super Bowl trays make the perfect option ahead of the big game!
The baguette bag: Panera Bread's newest creation isn't something you eat

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based cafe chain , known to locals as the St. Louis Bread Company, has launched a new item that's fit for both foodies and fashion lovers. On Tuesday, the company debuted the BAGuette, a 12-inch handbag in Panera's signature green color that's the perfect size to fit its new menu item, toasted baguettes.
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: SCNT Studios

ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, we continued our Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition with SCNT Studios. The local business offers aesthetically crafted sculpture candles that are made of 100% soy wax and wicks made of 100% natural cotton. Co-owner, Jessica Ly-Cauley, joined Mary in studio and shared all of their candles can be purchased unscented or in their signature scent which is a blend of white currant and white tea. For their holiday collections, in addition to their signature scent and unscented, they also offer an exclusive scent as another scent option. While these candles can get lit/burned, they are mainly for decorative purposes. If you do decide to burn these, it must be on a flame-resistant tray.
