PHOENIX — I am in Arizona with five other St. Bonaventure University students — Tom Seipp, Tyler Smith, Carter Raymond, Jonny Walker and Steven Stutz — to attend Super Bowl LVII Media Week for WSBU 88.3 FM "The Buzz".

It's the second consecutive year and the fifth overall that the station is represented on Radio Row.

After a travel day Sunday, we headed downtown to the Phoenix Convention Center on Monday morning to begin a week of NFL content.

Much like last year, the first day was very quiet. Although there were more stations broadcasting compared to Monday last year, very few guests were in sight.

We completed our shows and headed over to the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, for Super Bowl Opening Night.

That's when the action really picked up.

Over the course of three hours, we had access to all competing players and coaches for interviews. From 6 to 7 p.m., we talked with Philadelphia Eagles players. After a dinner break, we talked with Kansas City Chiefs players from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

First, we spoke with defensive lineman Brandon Graham, wide receiver AJ Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert of the Eagles. Then, we spoke with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and defensive lineman Chris Jones of the Chiefs. Seipp asked Mahomes if playing multiple sports growing up helped him become the quarterback he is today, and Raymond asked Reid about Sean Payton's new job as Denver Broncos head coach.

All in all, it was a successful first day in Arizona. While Radio Row was quiet, we expect the activity to pick up more on Tuesday and Wednesday.



