ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

S. Africa's Sasol expects HY profit to double on higher oil price

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p28k2_0keqm5dD00
  • Companies

Feb 7 (Reuters) - South African petrochemical group Sasol (SOLJ.J) said on Tuesday it expects its half-year profit to double, driven by strong oil prices and despite operational challenges in its domestic unit.

Sasol expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS)- the main profit measure in South Africa - to be between 29.84 rand and 31.36 rand ($1.69-$1.78) in the six months to December 2022, compared with 15.21 rand in the same period a year earlier.

The world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal said the benefit of a weaker rand as well as higher oil prices and refining margins was offset by weaker global economic growth, depressed chemicals prices and higher input and energy costs.

"Our South African operations also experienced several operational challenges, most notably in the mining business, where coal productivity and quality have been below plan," Sasol said in a trading update.

Poor rail performance, port constraints and power outages in South Africa had impacted sales volumes during the six months, Sasol added.

Last week, Sasol said its coal exports fell 25% during the half year to 900,000 tonnes due to rail logistics problems as well as safety and operational outages at its mines.

State-owned rail operator Transnet's under-performance, blamed on a shortage of locomotives and spare parts as well as cable theft and vandalised infrastructure, has hobbled South African coal exports at a time of high demand, especially in Europe, after the European Union banned imports from Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

Sasol will release its half-year results on Feb. 21. ($1 = 17.6230 rand)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

German Jan-Nov oil imports up 9.4%, bill up 77.4%

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German crude oil import volumes rose 9.4% in the first 11 months of 2022 on a year-on-year basis as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the bill rose sharply due to higher prices, official data showed.
Reuters

U.S. December consumer prices revised higher

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. monthly consumer prices rose in December instead of falling as previously estimated, revised government data showed on Friday. The consumer price index edged up 0.1% in December rather than dipping 0.1% as reported last month, the Labor Department's annual benchmark revisions of CPI data showed. Data for November was also revised higher to show the CPI increasing 0.2% instead 0.1% as previously estimated.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

BAT slips on buyback disappointment, sees Russia exit this year

Feb 9 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco forecast a small rise in 2023 earnings on Thursday and dashed hopes of a share buyback, sending its shares down as much as 6%, as it also pledged to complete the sale of its Russian and Belarusian businesses this year.
The Associated Press

Japan’s SoftBank logs $5.9B loss as tech investments tumble

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese investor SoftBank Group reported Tuesday that it sank into a deep loss for the October-December quarter, slammed by the global plunge in technology shares. SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a 783 billion yen ($5.9 billion) loss for the fiscal third quarter, a reversal from the...
Reuters

India's industrial output rose 4.3% y/y in December

NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - India's industrial output (INIP=ECI) in December rose 4.3% year on year, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Friday. That was lower than the 4.5% expected by analysts polled by Reuters. In November output topped 7% while in December 2022 it rose 1%.
The Guardian

Shell directors personally sued over ‘flawed’ climate strategy

The directors of oil major Shell are being personally sued over their climate strategy, which the claimants say is inadequate to meet climate targets and puts the company at risk as the world switches to clean energy. Environmental lawyers ClientEarth have filed the lawsuit against the 11 directors at the...
TechCrunch

Planet A Ventures comes out of the door with a €160M European, science-backed climate fund

That’s essentially the thinking behind new European climate fund Planet A Ventures. The firm has now has closed its first fund at €160 million to back founders tackling the world‘s largest environmental problems. The Germany-based VC aims to take a novel “science-based” approach. It has engaged a full science team, to which it will hand the power of veto over investment decisions.
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy