wascotrib.com

Suspect arrested in Shafter downtown shooting

Police arrested a man into custody after he allegedly shot another man in the head outside the Shafter Starbucks Thursday morning. At approximately 9:37 a.m., Shafter police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway. Officers already in the area heard the shots, saw a man running from the scene and detained him. Officers then found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Man hospitalized following Shafter shooting, suspect in custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized after getting shot in the head in Shafter on Thursday morning, according to Shafter police. A suspected gunman is in custody. The shooting happened at around 9:40 a.m. on West Lerdo Highway near Shafter Avenue, according to Shafter police officials. Investigators said two men were involved in […]
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing at-risk adult last seen on Lennox and California avenues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing at-risk adult, last seen in west Bakersfield. Angelo Alora was last seen Thursday, Feb. 9, in the 5300 block of Lennox Avenue, west of California Avenue . He is considered at risk due to a developmental disability.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 suspects at large after Union Ave motel shooting: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two men who allegedly shot another at the Plaza Motel in east Bakersfield early Tuesday morning. BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. at the Plaza Motel located in the 700 block of Union Avenue. When officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting

A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Kern County Fire Department investigate Taft blaze

Update: The Kern County Fire Department said the fire engulfed both one and two-story businesses in the 400 block of Center Street. Due to the massive size of fire and smoke coming from the building, a second alarm response was requested for additional support. Six engines and four trucks were...
TAFT, CA
KGET

1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of South Union Avenue at Adams Street, around 6:48 p.m. and investigated […]
