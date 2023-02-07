Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Shafter downtown shooting
Police arrested a man into custody after he allegedly shot another man in the head outside the Shafter Starbucks Thursday morning. At approximately 9:37 a.m., Shafter police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway. Officers already in the area heard the shots, saw a man running from the scene and detained him. Officers then found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
Man hospitalized following Shafter shooting, suspect in custody
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized after getting shot in the head in Shafter on Thursday morning, according to Shafter police. A suspected gunman is in custody. The shooting happened at around 9:40 a.m. on West Lerdo Highway near Shafter Avenue, according to Shafter police officials. Investigators said two men were involved in […]
Homicide investigation opened after 'skeletal remains' found in Bakersfield
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after skeletal remains were found in Bakersfield on Wednesday.
BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield
A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday. A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
Missing at-risk adult last seen on Lennox and California avenues
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing at-risk adult, last seen in west Bakersfield. Angelo Alora was last seen Thursday, Feb. 9, in the 5300 block of Lennox Avenue, west of California Avenue . He is considered at risk due to a developmental disability.
CHP officer files search warrant on BPD officer who ran a stop sign in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — January 19th, a Bakersfield Police officer was in pursuit of a stolen truck. The driver was arrested and two officers were on their way to the arrest location. At one point, one of the officers hit a Honda Accord leaving 30 year old Mario Lares dead and 34 year old Ana Hernandez injured.
Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
Woman killed in two-car collision in south Bakersfield Thursday morning
According to the California Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash early Thursday morning in south Bakersfield.
Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
Crash on SB 99 leaves 1 person dead
The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the first crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, with the second crash occurring on northbound lanes around 8:40 p.m.
BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
2 suspects at large after Union Ave motel shooting: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two men who allegedly shot another at the Plaza Motel in east Bakersfield early Tuesday morning. BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. at the Plaza Motel located in the 700 block of Union Avenue. When officers […]
3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
Woman Tragically Killed After Pedestrian Accident Involving Pickup on Union Avenue in Bakersfield
A woman crossing the street in southeast Bakersfield was tragically killed in an accident involving a pickup truck Tuesday evening. KGET-TV reported the accident happened sometime before 6:48 p.m. on February 7th, 2023. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of South Union Avenue at...
Multiple shootings throughout Bakersfield
Multiple shootings took place throughout Bakersfield on Mon, Feb 6 into the early morning on Tues, Feb 7.
Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting
A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
At least 1 dead in crash on southbound Hwy 99, 1 injured in separate crash on NB 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — At least one person is dead on southbound Highway 99 following a pedestrian crash Thursday night, according to a California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page report. Traffic has been impacted for the southbound lanes just south of Panama Lane, according to the report. Around...
Kern County Fire Department investigate Taft blaze
Update: The Kern County Fire Department said the fire engulfed both one and two-story businesses in the 400 block of Center Street. Due to the massive size of fire and smoke coming from the building, a second alarm response was requested for additional support. Six engines and four trucks were...
1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of South Union Avenue at Adams Street, around 6:48 p.m. and investigated […]
