East Palestine, OH

Q 105.7

Local Crews Fight Fire at Construction Building, Now a Total Loss

Right before the weekend, a fire broke out at BBL Construction Services right here on Kings Rd. For those of you who have come to pick up prizes at our station, you know that's the street our studio is on. I was at work Friday and sometime between 1pm and 2pm my coworkers and I started to notice black flames in the air, coming from a building nearby, not to mention the dozens of fire and police vehicles coming to the rescue. So what happened? Here's what we know...
Mystery of Deadly Tesla Crash Solved as Authorities Share Why No One Was in Driver's Seat

Authorities didn't find anybody behind the wheel in the aftermath of the 2021 crash that killed two men in Texas, leading to speculation about what happened and whether autopilot was a factor The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has issued their final report about a fatal Tesla crash that took place in Texas two years ago, killing two men.   The crash took place shortly after 9:00 p.m. on April 17, 2021, when a Tesla crashed into a tree and caught fire on a residential road in Harris County,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Truck Drivers Steal Thousands of Dollars Worth of Diesel From Wawa

Regular gas prices have very slowly begun to drop back down near pre-inflation costs. However, the price of diesel, especially in northern states like Pennsylvania, remains skyhigh. That being the fact, police officers in Hilltown Township, PA are on the search for two separate truck drivers who, in combination, stole several thousand dollars worth of diesel fuel.
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA

