Sporting News

'Take nothing for granted': Chiefs confirm co-captains for 2023

All Blacks Sam Cane and Brad Weber will co-captain the Gallagher Chiefs during the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season, the club announced on Thursday. Both players are centurions at Super Rugby level with the Chiefs, and are experienced in their roles as leaders as well. The star duo have been...
The Guardian

Stuart Broad tips Ollie Pope as future England Test cricket captain

Ollie Pope has said he will continue to develop his cricket brain amid a mounting body of evidence he is being groomed as a future England Test captain. Ben Stokes has never officially named a deputy and when a virus placed his participation in last summer’s Headingley Test against New Zealand in doubt, it was Stuart Broad who was placed on standby to lead the team.
Sporting News

Foster believed to be 'frustrated' with ABs head coach process - report

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson caught the attention of a nation on Wednesday as he dropped an intriguing hint about his future with the All Blacks. Robertson, who is believed to be among the favourites for the All Blacks’ top job, said the New Zealand Rugby Union could make an announcement “in the next few days.”
BBC

Warrington's Josh McGuire and Leigh's Tom Amone face six-game bans

Warrington Wolves' Josh McGuire and Leigh Leopards' Tom Amone both face six-game bans after being charged with using "unacceptable language" in their pre-season friendly. McGuire, who joined the Wire from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons for 2023, was sent off in their win. Amone was put on report, however...
BBC

Lafferty on Linfield, titles and serving a ban

New Linfield signing Kyle Lafferty says he hopes the frustrations he felt while serving a 10-match ban for a sectarian comment can help him perform for his new club. Lafferty tells BBC Sport that it was tough not being able to play for Kilmarnock during that time but that he now wants to "let his football do his talking".
BBC

Demetri Mitchell: New Exeter City signing hoping for consistency

"Football is so full of ups and downs and that's been my career so far." Now at the age of 26 new Exeter City signing Demetri Mitchell says he "just wants to be as consistent as possible". Mitchell joined the Grecians last month having gone from the highs of a...
SB Nation

West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

It has been a while since Chelsea Women last met West Ham on the pitch, with the Hammers being our third Women’s Super League opponent after the postponement of what would have been a season opener against our London rivals. Less than three weeks after the event the Blues handily beat them 3-1, despite an early scare via Dagný Brynjarsdóttir four-minute opener.

