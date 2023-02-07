Read full article on original website
Sporting News
'Take nothing for granted': Chiefs confirm co-captains for 2023
All Blacks Sam Cane and Brad Weber will co-captain the Gallagher Chiefs during the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season, the club announced on Thursday. Both players are centurions at Super Rugby level with the Chiefs, and are experienced in their roles as leaders as well. The star duo have been...
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
Stuart Broad tips Ollie Pope as future England Test cricket captain
Ollie Pope has said he will continue to develop his cricket brain amid a mounting body of evidence he is being groomed as a future England Test captain. Ben Stokes has never officially named a deputy and when a virus placed his participation in last summer’s Headingley Test against New Zealand in doubt, it was Stuart Broad who was placed on standby to lead the team.
England assistant coach Kevin Sinfield insists the door is not closed on axed Ben Youngs
Ben Youngs has been left out of England's matchday squad for the first time since 2014 as Steve Borthwick showed his ruthless streak.
NRL enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona won't rule out betraying New Zealand to play for the Wallabies
Nelson Asofa-Solomona has declared he would be 'silly not to consider all my options', leaving the door ajar for him to play for the Wallabies. The Kiwi made his NRL debut with the Storm in 2015.
Sporting News
Foster believed to be 'frustrated' with ABs head coach process - report
Crusaders coach Scott Robertson caught the attention of a nation on Wednesday as he dropped an intriguing hint about his future with the All Blacks. Robertson, who is believed to be among the favourites for the All Blacks’ top job, said the New Zealand Rugby Union could make an announcement “in the next few days.”
McCullum keen ‘to make Test cricket enjoyable’ and counter lure of T20
England’s recent success has been built on off-field fun, with their head coach’s approach very different to his predecessors
BBC
Warrington's Josh McGuire and Leigh's Tom Amone face six-game bans
Warrington Wolves' Josh McGuire and Leigh Leopards' Tom Amone both face six-game bans after being charged with using "unacceptable language" in their pre-season friendly. McGuire, who joined the Wire from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons for 2023, was sent off in their win. Amone was put on report, however...
BBC
Lafferty on Linfield, titles and serving a ban
New Linfield signing Kyle Lafferty says he hopes the frustrations he felt while serving a 10-match ban for a sectarian comment can help him perform for his new club. Lafferty tells BBC Sport that it was tough not being able to play for Kilmarnock during that time but that he now wants to "let his football do his talking".
SkySports
Ange Postecoglou: Celtic 'too important' for manager to make Leeds switch, says Mark Schwarzer
Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer is convinced Ange Postecoglou would not leave Celtic for Leeds if approached by the Elland Road club. The former Australia head coach has been linked with the Premier League club's vacancy as they seek a replacement for Jesse Marsch. Postecoglou sealed the Scottish Premiership title...
Sporting News
Sam Kerr scores four goals in Chelsea's WSL Cup thrashing of West Ham in timely form boost for Matildas
Matildas star Sam Kerr scored four goals as Chelsea romped to a 7-0 win against West Ham in the FA Women's League Cup semi-final on Friday (AEDT). The star striker banged in a first-half hat-trick and added another strike after the break as the Blues secured their place in the competition's final - to be played against Arsenal on March 6 (AEDT).
Former Worcester boss Diamond slams plans by new owners Atlas to rebrand as Sixways Rugby
Former Worcester boss Steve Diamond and the club's ex-players led the vehement criticism of the Warriors' new owners after they announced controversial rebrand plans.
BBC
Demetri Mitchell: New Exeter City signing hoping for consistency
"Football is so full of ups and downs and that's been my career so far." Now at the age of 26 new Exeter City signing Demetri Mitchell says he "just wants to be as consistent as possible". Mitchell joined the Grecians last month having gone from the highs of a...
SB Nation
West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
It has been a while since Chelsea Women last met West Ham on the pitch, with the Hammers being our third Women’s Super League opponent after the postponement of what would have been a season opener against our London rivals. Less than three weeks after the event the Blues handily beat them 3-1, despite an early scare via Dagný Brynjarsdóttir four-minute opener.
