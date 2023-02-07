IDAHO FALLS — “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, and on May 2, ZZ Top will bring their “Raw Whisky Tour” to Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.

