Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Madison tops rival Rigby to earn regular-season title
RIGBY — Madison down rival Rigby 54-51 Wednesday night to clinch the top seed in the upcoming 5A District 5-6 tournament. Berrett Wilson finished with 21 points including a dunk off an inbounds pass with 59 seconds remaining that put the Bobcats up 50-42.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Sugar-Salem state team honored in 50th anniversary
SUGAR CITY — For some teams, looking back to the past can sometimes be overwhelming because it might too much to handle. Other teams however, use the experience to learn, grow, and embrace the tradition that their predecessors set. This is the case for the Sugar-Salem Diggers, who honored...
Big Spin winner from Idaho Falls claims $70,000, Oldtown winner claims $80,000
Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each.
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
ZZ Top to perform in Idaho Falls this spring
Put on “Your Cheap Sunglasses” and your “silk suit, black tie” ... ZZ Top is coming to Idaho Falls. “It’s a beautiful day for another exciting concert announcement from the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls,” Kelsey Salsberry said in a center news release announcing the May 2 concert date. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” isn’t a newcomer to East Idaho,...
Power outage in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Power reports there is a power outage on the westside of Idaho Falls near Skyline and Pancheri Drive.
idahoednews.org
After record bond failure, Idaho Falls considers another ballot measure
IDAHO FALLS — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation to the Idaho Falls School District’s Board of Trustees.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: How an Idaho Falls man’s auto ‘addiction’ led him to open motorsports shop
IDAHO FALLS – Rhett Panter is happiest when he’s behind the wheel of a fast car at the racetrack — or souping up or repairing vehicles at his shop. The 36-year-old Idaho Falls man is the owner of Powerneedy Motorsports, a 6,000-square-foot auto fabrication and maintenance shop at 1463 Commerce Way, Ste. 2 in Idaho Falls. Whether you’re a hard-core autocross enthusiast or a daily commuter needing a tune-up on your vehicle, taking care of customers is what Panter and his team are passionate about.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Fremont County School District bond meetings
Fremont County Joint School District #215 will be holding public meetings to discuss the upcoming school bond on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in the North Fremont High School Auditorium and Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in the South Fremont High School Little Theater. The architects and design team will be present and providing information on the upcoming bond election scheduled for Mar. 14.
Idaho8.com
Jet opens us up for cold today
With the jet stream on top of Idaho, we let cold air in with a ridge of high pressure to drop morning temps below zero and wind chills make it even colder. Wind chills will be at -5 today in Idaho Falls ,. With no cloudiness, bright sunshine will require...
eastidahonews.com
Part of an eastern Idaho highway is closed due to drifting snow
ASHTON — A state highway remains closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. According to 511, there is a closure on State Highway 32 from mile marker 28 to mile marker 0. All lanes are closed. The notice says that Highway 32 is closed from Ashton to Tetonia due to blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility until further notice.
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
Is This Multi-Million Dollar Compound Idaho’s Ugliest Building?
Idaho is a beautiful place--with rolling hills, bustling cities, and some of the best mountain ranges on the entire planet. Take a stroll through downtown Boise and you're sure to be in love with how clean and up to date the city is--with the Idaho State Capitol building standing bolding in the middle of it all.
eastidahonews.com
ZZ Top to perform at Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, and on May 2, ZZ Top will bring their “Raw Whisky Tour” to Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in Idaho
Last week two men from Idaho Falls were each sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine. During the investigation police found 12,000 fentanyl pills in a storage unit in Idaho Falls. According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho this is not an isolated occurrence in the Gem State.
eastidahonews.com
Police ask you not to do what some drivers did following a crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is reminding drivers to respect road closures and avoid driving on downed power lines following an accident Tuesday morning. A teenager was driving east on Pancheri Drive around 11:45 a.m. when they changed lanes and hit another vehicle that was turning eastbound onto Pancheri from Blue Sky Drive, according to police. The driver then hit trees, a power pole and utility boxes before coming to a stop.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced after drunk crash leads to drug charges
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Monday after being charged with multiple felonies for driving under the influence and possession of drugs. Kyle Thomas Murdock, 27, was sentenced to between one and four years in prison. But District Judge Dane Watkins suspended the prison time, instead giving Murdock a three-year probation sentence and requiring him to finish 100 hours of community service.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple dogs found severely neglected, taken by police and given to local animal shelter
BLACKFOOT — A local animal shelter has received multiple dogs that were “severely neglected” and is asking the community for help. Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue posted on Facebook Tuesday that they received eight severely neglected and emaciated Great Danes and mixes. An animal shelter employee said there was a ninth dog, but the dog was found dead inside a home and did not make it to the shelter.
Police: Local man arrested after sending text message apology to woman he raped
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to raping a woman in a text apologizing to her. Devin Curzon, 23, reportedly sexually assaulted the victim while the two were at a party on June 25, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against him. The victim told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she had been drinking and used marijuana before falling...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with drug trafficking after reportedly hiding drugs in someone else’s car
IDAHO FALLS – A 36-year-old man was charged with drug trafficking after police allegedly found drugs in a car he was riding in. Andrew Dixon was charged with felony drug trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine on Feb 3. The incident occurred on Feb. 2, when Idaho Falls Police pulled over...
Comments / 0