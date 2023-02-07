ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Charlotte Higgins on The Archers: radio to make you weep recklessly

By Charlotte Higgins
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZwVS_0keqjEJS00
She was at the heart of The Archers … rest in peace. Photograph: Sally Anderson/Alamy

January went quite nicely, at first. Jazzer and Tracy finally got engaged despite much fumbling interference from Brad and Chelsea. Justin, for reasons as yet mysterious, decided to put himself forward for shifts in the village shop. Sales of chenin blanc and luxury truffles have never been higher.

The Archers has long had a thing with brothers. Of the Cain-and-Abel, Romulus-and-Remus, chalk-and-cheese variety: William and Ed; Rex and Toby; David and Kenton. This January, it was the turn of Jakob, the “easy on the eye” (Lilian’s words) veterinary surgeon, to produce a sibling.

Erik, who parked himself in the Rookery for a few days in Jakob’s absence, proved to have all the aesthetic appeal of his brother, combined with a flirtatious charm entirely lacking in Jakob. Kirsty invited him for a swim in the Am. (I know! Wild swimming! It’s Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokery gone mad!) Despite the hypothermic chill, they kissed afterwards over hot chocolate and a crackling bonfire. Later, they memorably scaled Lakey Hill together. One wished them well.

And so the month meandered on. Until it juddered, shockingly, suddenly and without warning, into something else: Jennifer Aldridge is dead.

Her voice has been part of my life as far back as memory takes me

Is it normal to weep recklessly in the kitchen because of a story on the radio? I know I was not alone. “Jenny darling” – as Brian so often called her – was at the heart of The Archers. She was born in 1945 to Peggy and Jack Archer, and her voice has been part of my life as far back as memory takes me. She had her faults – a snobbishness and pride in the material; a certain blindness to things, not least her own daughter’s alcoholism. But she was admirable, even saintly, as she strained to keep the peace between her quarrelsome brood. There were four children by three fathers, then her husband’s child Ruairi, born from an affair that nearly destroyed her, and whom she brought up, at first hesitatingly, and then with devotion. Her life had layers. She had a past (one of scandal, when, unmarried, she became pregnant in 1966) and one of some creative ambition: she wrote novels, a history of Ambridge, journalism. She was a contradictory person, as are we all.

How does one become so fond of the invisible creatures who speak to us from the radio? These complicated people who, after all, are made only of sound waves, of vibrations in the air? Time, I think: time is the great silent character in The Archers. Jenny’s life once walked in lockstep with our own. Now she falls silent. She died because she had too weak a heart: something that could never have been said of her, in life.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Brenda Almond obituary

My mother, Brenda Almond, who has died aged 85, was a philosopher, author and ethicist. She was born into a poor, working-class family in Birkenhead, Merseyside. Her father, Edward, a painter and decorator, was called up during the second world war and died soon after; her mother, Margaret (nee Potter), died of a respiratory illness when Brenda, an only child, was five.
ABC News

Madonna responds to 'ageism' after comments on her appearance at the Grammys

Madonna has never been afraid to speak up -- especially when she’s the topic of conversation. Madonna called out ageism Tuesday night in response to photos where some commented that she was “unrecognizable” at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Sunday night, Madonna presented the Grammy for the...
People

David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding

The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
ESCONDIDO, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Speak Out About Controversial Champ Jake DeArruda

Jeopardy! viewers had plenty to say about recent champion Jake DeArruda, both positive and negative, but now the show’s producers have shared their thoughts on the polarizing contestant. The delivery dispatcher from Ludlow, Vermont, won three games in a row last week, earning $86,00 in the process. But some...
VERMONT STATE
The Guardian

Putin’s alleged ex-lover among Russians targeted by latest UK sanctions

One of the Russians targeted by UK sanctions on Wednesday to mark Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to London is Vladimir Putin’s alleged former lover, Svetlana Krivonogikh. The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, announced a new round of sanctions against Kremlin-connected individuals and military entities involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They included a drone manufacturer, a helicopter parts firm, and an aviation software company.
The Guardian

The Guardian

568K+
Followers
132K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy