Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team

Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria tops 5,000 as rescuers face tough conditions

The death toll from a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 5,000 people early Tuesday, as more than a dozen more quakes rattled the region and search groups dug through rubble with their bare hands looking for survivors. Desperate cries from those trapped among the rubble could be heard by first responders bracing rain, snow and ongoing seismic activity, including one 7.5 magnitude jolt that was nearly as strong as the original quake. The US Geological Study said there have been at least 14 large tremors and 285 aftershocks since Sunday evening when the region was struck...
Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000. Countries around the world dispatched teams to […]
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria

More than 8,000 people have been pulled from the debris in Turkey alone, and some 380,000 have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay. The death toll soared above 6,200 and was still expected to rise. Attempts to reach survivors were also impeded by...
Faces of hope among the heartbreak: The children saved from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria

Hope and heartbreak dominate the stories of the millions of children caught in the catastrophic earthquake which has killed more than 11,700 in Turkey and Syria.Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the hunt for survivors. But the scale of destruction from the earthquake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people are still awaiting help.With thousands of buildings toppled, it was not clear how many people might still be caught in the rubble. While overwhelmed emergency teams worked...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey

VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.

