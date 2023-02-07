Read full article on original website
TCU 61, Kansas State 82: Big Trouble in the Little Apple
The Frogs continued their limp through the February Big 12 schedule on Tuesday night as they headed to Manhattan to take on the #10 Wildcats, once again without leading scorer and possible Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles. Although Eddie Lampkin was back in the lineup (recording 18 minutes in the game), it was once again necessary for a true team effort to generate scoring for the Frogs. Unfortunately, the scoring came at an absolute premium for TCU—a team averaging 77 points per game struggle to eclipse 60 points on Tuesday night.
FRIED BY THE FRIARS: Hoyas Lose Another One, No. 20 Providence Wins 74-62
Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 Big East) lost another game to the Providence Friars (18-6, 10-3 Big East) on Wednesday. Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas have lost 4 straight since their victory over DePaul and 33 of their last 34 BIG EAST games. Ed Cooley’s crew did not run away with this one but carried a comfortable lead over Georgetown through the last 28 minutes of the game. They are 13-0 at home this year. Despite GU being held at arm’s length, Bradley Ezewiro impressed off the bench, finding open gaps in the Friars’ defense for several thunderous second-half dunks.
Recruiting Roundup: A welcome change of pace with QB recruiting
Now that the tepid and somewhat disappointing 2023 recruiting cycle has finally been laid to rest, the Michigan Wolverines can fully turn their attention to the 2024 and 2025 classes. Michigan’s 2024 class is currently the seventh-best in the nation according to 247Sports — and it could stay that way...
Longhorns Daily News: Texas WR Savion Red is getting snaps in the Longhorns’ backfield
While rising redshirt sophomore Jonathan Brooks is out with injury, the Texas Longhorns are getting creative with who gets carries during spring offseason workouts. That includes rising sophomore Savion Red, who lined up at wide receiver this past season for Texas. — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) February 9, 2023. WHAT THEY’RE...
Soccer to send a pair of Longhorns to France
AUSTIN, TX – The University of Texas' women's soccer program will be represented within the United States' Under-23 Women's Youth National Team as forward Trinity Byars and midfielder Lexi Missimo were selected to participate in training and two games with the organization this month. The pair of Longhorns, along...
Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology shows the importance of Kentucky vs. Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and now sit in 4th place in the SEC standings. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot after a rough start to the season, as evidenced by the majority of bracketology projections.
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
Extremely shorthanded, post-deadline Lakers fall short vs. Bucks
In a schedule loss to end all schedule losses, the Lakers — depleted by both LeBron James’ injury absence and an extremely active NBA trade deadline — fell to Milwaukee on Thursday night, 115-106. L.A. did their best to keep up with Milwaukee, but in the second...
Men's Basketball Treks to No. 16/16 Gonzaga, Hosts Pepperdine
SPOKANE, Wash./SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Looking to bounce back and climb the conference standings, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (15-11, 4-7 WCC) will head to Spokane for a Thursday night matchup with No. 16/16 Gonzaga (19-5, 8-2 WCC) before returning home to the Bay Area for a Saturday evening battle with Pepperdine (8-17, 1-10 WCC).
Longhorns Daily News: Texas men’s basketball lands in AP Top 5 in latest poll
The AP released its latest national poll for NCAA men’s basketball. And ... the Texas Longhorns are in the final Top 5. Reactions to this week’s AP poll and the storylines that matter:. -Texas back in the top 5. -K-State back to Earth. -Marquette in the top 10.
GAME RECAP #52: NUCKS WIN! Really! Edge Isles 5-4!
Can you recall last season when the Nucks were chasing the final 16 and every game became a must win? And didn’t. This season is slightly different. With the future lotto odds favouring the not-too-bold, the Nucks have found themselves in games - games that are must lose. And haven’t.
SBN Reacts: Readers Say Liberty is the 2023 C-USA Favorite
2023 will mark the first season in Conference USA for the Liberty Flames as well as Sam Houston State, Jacksonville State, and New Mexico State. Kennesaw State will make the jump in 2024. These additions significantly change the dynamic of the league, which now stands at nine teams after the...
Rockets to Host Three Summer Basketball Camps
TOLEDO, Ohio - The University of Toledo will be holding three boys' basketball camps this summer in Savage Arena. A day camp will be held for boys and girls entering third- through eighth-grades on June 12-15, June 26-29 and July 31-August 3. The purpose of the camps is to instruct...
Zags Defeat Dons in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Playing in front of a capacity crowd, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (15-12, 4-8 WCC) fell at No. 16/16 Gonzaga (20-5, 9-2 WCC), 99-81, on Thursday night at McCarthey Athletic Center. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:. Despite the Bulldogs racing out to a 12-2...
Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl
The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses. Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.
MM 2.10: Former Terp Bruno Fernando traded to Atlanta Hawks
Former Maryland men’s basketball star Bruno Fernando was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Atlanta Hawks just before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Fernando, who played two seasons at Maryland from 2017-19, has been a reliable bench piece for the Rockets in his sixth NBA season, averaging 5.1 points, five rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He also started four games.
YouTube Gold: Kansas Fans And Dick Vitale
Dick Vitale, it seems, has been around basketball forever. He was an assistant coach at Rutgers and then had a terrific run at the University of Detroit before he made the leap to the NBA’s Detroit Pistons. That didn’t work out too well as you may have heard him...
Bobcats Power Past Southern Miss, 69-52
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State outscored Southern Miss 25-9 in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats took down the Lady Eagles on the road at Reed Green Coliseum on Thursday by a score of 69-52. The Bobcats (17-7, 9-4 Sun Belt) beat one of the teams they were locked in a five-way tie with for second in the Sun Belt standings entering Thursday by outrebounding the Lady Eagles (15-9, 8-5 Sun Belt) by a 35-19 margin and using an offensive performance in the second half that saw the Bobcats shoot 53.3 percent from the field (16-of-30).
Did the Heat just write off this season?
The trade deadline came and went without any Miami Heat move. The OG Anunoby pipe dream didn’t materialize. Rumors about a breakdown in the Kyle Lowry/Heat relationship grew so loud that Jimmy Butler addressed them last night. After all that, Lowry is still with the Heat today. Jimmy Butler...
