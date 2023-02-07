Read full article on original website
KEYT
Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending
The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children in suburban St. Louis. Taylor claimed innocence, saying he was in California when the family was killed. The Missouri and U.S. Supreme courts declined to halt the execution, but Taylor’s attorneys filed late appeals on the issue of whether Taylor’s spiritual adviser should have been allowed in the execution room.
KEYT
Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House OKs crime bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Black lawmakers in Missouri are accusing House Republican leaders of racism after shutting down debate and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as the St. Louis prosecutor. The racial tensions in Missouri echo similar complaints raised this week in Mississippi, where the majority-white, Republican-led Legislature voted to take power from local leaders in the predominantly Black city of Jackson. A Missouri lawmaker was talking about the Mississippi situation when debate was halted. The House then passed the bill that Republican leaders describe as an attempt to crack down on crime.
KEYT
Police: Reporter pushed down, arrested had refused to leave
Police in Ohio say the arrest of a broadcast reporter who was pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference came after he got into an argument with the head of the state’s National Guard and refused to leave. NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was arrested Wednesday during a news conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Video of the arrest showed Lambert on his face on the ground being handcuffed. Lambert spent five hours in jail after being charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Ohio’s governor says he didn’t authorize the arrest or even see the disagreement.
KEYT
Man convicted in St. Paul bar shootout that killed 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man involved in a deadly gunfight outside a bar in Minnesota has been convicted of eight counts of attempted murder. Thirty-year-old Devondre Phillips was convicted Thursday for his role in the October 2021 shooting in St. Paul that left one person dead and at least 15 wounded, including Phillips and another alleged shooter. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed when Phillips and Terry Lorenzo Brown exchanged gunfire at the crowded bar near downtown. Phillips’ attorney argued that he acted in self-defense. Brown has also been charged, with second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder. That trial is scheduled for April.
KEYT
Prosecutors won’t charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn’t enough evidence to charge former Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley with anything. He added that police and Wisconsin State Patrol investigators haven’t referred charges to his office, either. Twenty-seven-year-old Alyssa Ortman and Khaleesi Fink, her daughter, were killed in the crash July 22 in Ashland County. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman’s car. Ortman collided with Bewley, then spun across the median into the path of another vehicle.
KEYT
Gun safety bills gain in Minnesota amid Democratic control
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature. They’re backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. One bill would expand background check requirements for firearm sales and other transfers. Another would allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people in crisis under what are commonly known as red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders. Both bills cleared their second House committee stops Thursday. But their future is less clear in the Minnesota Senate, where Democrats have only a one-seat majority.
KEYT
Montana lawmakers amend proposed transgender harassment bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers have amended a proposed bill that opponents criticize as letting students avoid punishment for intentionally misgendering or deadnaming their transgender peers. Under the changed legislation, schools would be allowed to discipline those who refer to transgender students by their birth name or birth gender when such behavior rises to the level of bullying. Opponents argue that the modified bill just creates a gray area allowing harassment that schools would not be able to discipline until it meets the state’s legal definition of bullying. The sponsor of the bill has said he did not intend for it to lead to bullying of transgender students.
KEYT
Group asks how African American course violates Florida law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida says it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had deleted 19 topics from the proposed Advance Placement course at Florida’s behest. It said in a statement posted online Thursday that it already was streamlining topics so they could fit into a single academic year.
KEYT
Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor says in a statement that the vehicle was driven through the fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Austin. Taylor says the vehicle was then driven up the south steps of the building before stopping. Taylor says the investigation is ongoing and unspecified charges are pending against the driver. No other information was immediately released.
KEYT
DA says libel case against N. Carolina Attorney General over
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina prosecutor says campaign-related charges won’t be pursued further against Attorney General Josh Stein or his aides in light of a federal appeals court ruling this week. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Thursday that the ongoing investigation and prosecution of potential misdemeanor violations related to a 2020 ad from Stein’s campaign has been closed. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the political libel law that Freeman’s office was seeking to enforce is most likely unconstitutional. The situation has led to an uncomfortable between two Democrats. Stein announced last month he’s running for governor in 2024.
KEYT
DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has moved one step closer to taking over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district. Republicans in the House approved a bill Thursday to require the Republican governor to appoint a five-member governing board over the Disney government. The proposal comes after a high-profile feud between DeSantis and Disney over the entertainment giant’s criticism of a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” Having a separate government allows the Disney government to issue bonds and provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its land. Republican critics of the district argue it gives Disney a commercial advantage unavailable to others.
KEYT
Pence group to run ads in Iowa against school trans policies
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up his outreach in Iowa ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign. He’s rallying conservatives against transgender-affirming policies in schools, like one adopted in an eastern Iowa district last year. The effort by a group Pence founded called Advancing American Freedom will include digital ads, rallies, canvassing and perhaps radio and television spots. It comes as Pence is considering a 2024 Republican presidential campaign and as a federal court in Minnesota is scheduled next week to hear a case brought by parents of students in Linn-Mar Community School District outside Cedar Rapids.
KEYT
New debt plan proposes spike in Puerto Rico power bills
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Residential electric bills in Puerto Rico could increase by an average of $19 a month if a federal bankruptcy judge approves a proposal to restructure the staggering debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company. The plan filed Thursday would cut by nearly half the more than $10 billion debt held by the Electric Power Authority _ the largest of any government agency. The plan also has the support of at least three major classes of creditors, according to a federal control board that oversees the U.S. territory’s finances and filed the proposal.
