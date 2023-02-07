ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half-price return fare trial set to continue at London North Eastern Railway

By Pa Reporters
Transport Secretary Mark Harper is reportedly set to confirm that a trial of scrapping return rail tickets will be extended.

According to the BBC , it will be announced on Tuesday that the publicly-owned London North Eastern Railway (LNR) company will continue to sell single tickets for return routes.

The trial, which first began in 2020, consists of charging half the cost of a return.

Currently, many singles are £1 less than a return.

It is not yet known if the trial will be rolled out to any other British train operators around.

It comes as regulated rail fares in England are set to rise by up to 5.9% from March.

