kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
Historic home near Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art catches fire
Early Friday morning, a historic home near the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art caught fire. No injuries were reported.
KCTV 5
Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more. The lawsuit contains several allegations. It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report,...
Another semi crash closes WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday on Interstate 70.
KCTV 5
KCFD battles building fire near 22nd & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you saw a rather large plume of smoke coming from somewhere near downtown KC, it was likely the building fire that crews were battling on Tuesday evening. The Kansas City Fire Department was dealing with a two-alarm building fire in the area of E....
KCPD confirms death in east KCMO last October as homicide, identifies victim
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has ruled the death of a victim in the 5600 block of Paloma Avenue in east KCMO as a homicide.
Kansas City-area road crews respond to surprising snow storm Thursday
Thursday's morning commute was a mess for many drivers as they navigated unexpected snowfall in the Kansas City area.
Man with knife arrested after breaking into Kansas City, Kansas home, threatening owner
The Strawberry Hill homeowner is crediting close neighbors as one of the reason he's alive.
lawrencekstimes.com
Fire damages duplex in Lawrence; no injuries reported
Fire damaged a duplex in the 2700 block of Crestline Drive Tuesday evening, but no injuries were reported, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical. LDCFM was dispatched to the fire just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a caller sad they could see flames from inside the unit. Firefighters arrived within five minutes, according to a news release from LDCFM.
Kansas City police identify human remains found in backyard
Kansas City police identified human remains found in a backyard near Paloma and Oak on Oct. 30, as Sirrena S. Truitt, 53.
KMBC.com
KC police identify homicide victim after examiner results of remains found in backyard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department have new details in a homicide investigation following the discovery of human remains in October of last year. KCPD received has finally received medical examiner results on the remains, which were found in a backyard in 2022, and confirmed the death as a homicide.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road. He is...
constructiondive.com
Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
BLOG: Winter storm wreaks havoc on metro roads
Roads are treacherous and numerous accidents have been reported. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time to get to their destinations.
KAKE TV
Police investigate after Kansas high school senior is killed
LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) -- A fight after a pickup basketball game in Leavenworth, Kansas, has turned into a homicide investigation following the death of a high school senior. The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a photo of 18-year-old Eric Miller, who later died from his injuries. The police department said...
Tenants get ‘bogus charges’ for countertops at Overland Park apartments
Former tenants at Corbin Greens Apartments in Overland Park were hit with thousands of dollars in charges for alleged countertop damages.
Forget BBQ! Here is the Best Fried Chicken in all of Missouri
We all know that Missouri is famous for its BBQ...but sometimes you just want some great southern fried chicken! A website claims they found the best fried chicken in the Show-Me State, and it sounds incredible!. The winner of Missouri's Best Fried Chicken Award for 2023 is none other than...
