Kansas City, MO

Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more. The lawsuit contains several allegations. It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report,...
KCFD battles building fire near 22nd & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you saw a rather large plume of smoke coming from somewhere near downtown KC, it was likely the building fire that crews were battling on Tuesday evening. The Kansas City Fire Department was dealing with a two-alarm building fire in the area of E....
Fire damages duplex in Lawrence; no injuries reported

Fire damaged a duplex in the 2700 block of Crestline Drive Tuesday evening, but no injuries were reported, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical. LDCFM was dispatched to the fire just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a caller sad they could see flames from inside the unit. Firefighters arrived within five minutes, according to a news release from LDCFM.
KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road. He is...
Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
Police investigate after Kansas high school senior is killed

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) -- A fight after a pickup basketball game in Leavenworth, Kansas, has turned into a homicide investigation following the death of a high school senior. The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a photo of 18-year-old Eric Miller, who later died from his injuries. The police department said...
