Maxine Coleman Braby, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend was reunited with her husband on February 6, 2023, at the age of 95. She was born to Pernal Alonzo and Virl Irene Coleman on July 10, 1927, in Wellington, Utah. Maxine was the eighth of 14 children. She was also the last surviving child. Maxine was known by many names, some of them including: Mom, Max, Red, Granny, G.G., and Mayor of Columbia.

WELLINGTON, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO