Emery, UT

Janice R. Davies – February 7 2023

Janice R. Davies, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Parkdale Health and Rehab in Price, Utah. Janice was born May 20, 1936, to Lorenzo Snow Roberts and Janice Manita Boren Roberts, in Richfield, Utah. She married Richard Edward (Ted) Davies on October 10, 1953, in Fillmore, Utah.
PRICE, UT
Glen Leon Greenwood – February 8 2023

Our beloved brother, uncle and friend, Glen Leon Greenwood, age 92, passed away February 8, 2023 at Parkdale Care Center in Price, Utah. He was born June 29, 1930 in Price, Utah to Heber and Mary Jensen Greenwood. Glen was a lifelong resident of Carbon County who drove truck for...
PRICE, UT
Craig L. Martinsen – February 7 2023

Craig L. Martinsen (68) passed away on February 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on June 3, 1954, in Rupert, Idaho to Gary and Sharon Martinsen. He married Janice Jones Forsgren on March 14, 1989, in Kauai, Hawaii. Craig worked for Utah Power & Light/PacifiCorp in Utah...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Maxine Coleman Braby – February 6 2023

Maxine Coleman Braby, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend was reunited with her husband on February 6, 2023, at the age of 95. She was born to Pernal Alonzo and Virl Irene Coleman on July 10, 1927, in Wellington, Utah. Maxine was the eighth of 14 children. She was also the last surviving child. Maxine was known by many names, some of them including: Mom, Max, Red, Granny, G.G., and Mayor of Columbia.
WELLINGTON, UT

