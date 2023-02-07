Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Two adults were arrested Monday for allegedly jumping into a fight involving students at a San Pablo middle school. Keiry Huezo told KTVU that her daughter, a 7th grader at Helms Middle School, was seen on video being pounded by four people inside a girl's restroom.
KTVU FOX 2
Dealer of fentanyl-laced pills gets 8-years in death of 14-year-old Concord girl
CONCORD, Calif. - A drug dealer convicted of selling fentanyl-laced pills that resulted in the death of a Concord teen was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday. Authorities said Alejandro Urias was responsible for the death of 14-year-old Valentina Langhammer, who was a freshman at Concord High School.
KTVU FOX 2
SF DA plans to dismiss prosecution of police officer saying charges were politically motivated
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins plans to dismiss charges against a police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed man five years ago – because she said the charges against him were politically motivated. In a letter obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, Jenkins...
KTVU FOX 2
$50,000 reward available for info on months-old homicide: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are offering a reward for a months-old, unsolved homicide of a young adult in San Francisco. Officials identified 21-year-old Toriano Troyanne Carpenter as the murder victim. On Sept. 6, 2022, SFPD officers responded to Turk and Buchanan Streets around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. However, upon arrival, they could not locate a victim.
KTVU FOX 2
Report of bomb threat triggers lockdown of Pittsburg High
PITTSBURG, Calif. - Students at Pittsburg High School were forced to lockdown as police investigated reports of a bomb threat, according to the school district. District officials told KTVU by phone that the high school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, but did not say how they were made aware of the possible threat.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect 'on quest' to kill officers arraigned, charged with 4 counts of attempted murder
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A suspect who allegedly targeted police officers to kill was arraigned in court on Wednesday and charged with four counts of attempted murder in San Jose, officials said. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said at a press conference that Luis Cantu attempted to murder...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland baker, who was on life support after robbery, dies
OAKLAND, Calif. - A beloved Oakland baker, who was on life support after being robbed this week, has died friends and family say. Jen Angel was the proud owner of Angel Cakes, a community-based bakery she founded in 2008 on 5th Street. In a statement, friends and family said she died Thursday evening at 5:48 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco home leveled by fire, explosion
SAN FRANCISCO - Homes on a block in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood were evacuated due to a raging fire and explosion that threatened multiple homes. A woman who lives in the home that blew up has not been found. The fire started in a house on 22nd Avenue, near Noriega...
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo County pays $4.5M after man dies following Taser deployments
MILLBRAE, Calif. - San Mateo County has agreed to pay $4.5 million to the family of a 36-year-old Black man who died after being tased and beaten after he was jaywalking in Millbrae. The San Francisco Standard first reported the settlement following the October 2018 death of Chinedu Okobi, which...
KTVU FOX 2
3 dead, 1 recovering in Gilroy fentanyl poisoning
GILROY, Calif. - Three South Bay men died and a fourth was hospitalized after the group ingested drugs laced with fentanyl. "Everybody out there that’s still using, it’s a bad deal man. You don’t know what you’re getting," said Chris, a friend of the victims. The...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose city audit shows police response times slipping
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In San Jose, a new city audit shows that police department response times are slipping. The San Jose Police Department acknowledges the shortcoming and said it simply comes down to staffing issues. The department said it continues to prioritize life-threatening emergency calls but the lower-priority calls...
KTVU FOX 2
Dating app meetup leads to home invasion in Berkeley, police say
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man who met up with a woman he connected with on a dating app was set up and robbed at gunpoint inside his Berkeley residence, police said. A man in his 20s arranged to meet up with a woman he met on a dating platform around 1 a.m. Monday, according to police.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco home explosion leaves 1 dead
SAN FRANCISCO - One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The victim was found at the home where a raging fire and explosion erupted Thursday morning. Several homes on the blocked had to be evacuated. Late in the evening, a neighbor shared images of rubble being collected from the scene. Items included what appeared to be cylindrical gas tanks as well as a blue barrel.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect accused of shooting San Jose officer was on 'quest' to kill police, chief says
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose’s police chief on Tuesday gave chilling details of an officer involved shooting over the weekend, in which he said the suspect had been stalking officers as part of a "quest," to kill police. One officer was shot and wounded by the suspect, who was later taken into custody.
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley student baited through Tinder, date ends in home-invasion robbery
BERKELEY, Calif. - A UC Berkeley student was robbed at gunpoint after his Tinder date let three strangers into his apartment near the campus, police said Tuesday. "She was used as bait," said UC Berkeley student Teddy Audley when told about the incident. "Yeah, that's horrible. I guess you got to reevaluate how you use those apps and meet outside, I guess, like at a coffee shop."
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco supervisor apologizes for giving protester middle finger at Tyre Nichols rally
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton issued a statement on Wednesday that included an apology for an incident at a recent protest where he gives someone the middle finger. The incident happened Feb. 1 at rally for Tyre Nichols at City Hall. The apology includes allegations that the...
KTVU FOX 2
House explodes in San Francisco Sunset District, 1 person dead
One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The fire department and PG&E are investigating the cause of the explosion.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose City Council gets "F" in policing from advocacy group
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose City Council is being criticized for its record on police reform. A recent report says the council has failed to implement recommendations issued in 2021. But city officials are pushing back on those findings. This is the 2nd year Sacred Heart Community Service has...
