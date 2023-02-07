BERKELEY, Calif. - A UC Berkeley student was robbed at gunpoint after his Tinder date let three strangers into his apartment near the campus, police said Tuesday. "She was used as bait," said UC Berkeley student Teddy Audley when told about the incident. "Yeah, that's horrible. I guess you got to reevaluate how you use those apps and meet outside, I guess, like at a coffee shop."

