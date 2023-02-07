ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

$50,000 reward available for info on months-old homicide: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are offering a reward for a months-old, unsolved homicide of a young adult in San Francisco. Officials identified 21-year-old Toriano Troyanne Carpenter as the murder victim. On Sept. 6, 2022, SFPD officers responded to Turk and Buchanan Streets around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. However, upon arrival, they could not locate a victim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Report of bomb threat triggers lockdown of Pittsburg High

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Students at Pittsburg High School were forced to lockdown as police investigated reports of a bomb threat, according to the school district. District officials told KTVU by phone that the high school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, but did not say how they were made aware of the possible threat.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland baker, who was on life support after robbery, dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - A beloved Oakland baker, who was on life support after being robbed this week, has died friends and family say. Jen Angel was the proud owner of Angel Cakes, a community-based bakery she founded in 2008 on 5th Street. In a statement, friends and family said she died Thursday evening at 5:48 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco home leveled by fire, explosion

SAN FRANCISCO - Homes on a block in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood were evacuated due to a raging fire and explosion that threatened multiple homes. A woman who lives in the home that blew up has not been found. The fire started in a house on 22nd Avenue, near Noriega...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 dead, 1 recovering in Gilroy fentanyl poisoning

GILROY, Calif. - Three South Bay men died and a fourth was hospitalized after the group ingested drugs laced with fentanyl. "Everybody out there that’s still using, it’s a bad deal man. You don’t know what you’re getting," said Chris, a friend of the victims. The...
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose city audit shows police response times slipping

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In San Jose, a new city audit shows that police department response times are slipping. The San Jose Police Department acknowledges the shortcoming and said it simply comes down to staffing issues. The department said it continues to prioritize life-threatening emergency calls but the lower-priority calls...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dating app meetup leads to home invasion in Berkeley, police say

BERKELEY, Calif. - A man who met up with a woman he connected with on a dating app was set up and robbed at gunpoint inside his Berkeley residence, police said. A man in his 20s arranged to meet up with a woman he met on a dating platform around 1 a.m. Monday, according to police.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco home explosion leaves 1 dead

SAN FRANCISCO - One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The victim was found at the home where a raging fire and explosion erupted Thursday morning. Several homes on the blocked had to be evacuated. Late in the evening, a neighbor shared images of rubble being collected from the scene. Items included what appeared to be cylindrical gas tanks as well as a blue barrel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

UC Berkeley student baited through Tinder, date ends in home-invasion robbery

BERKELEY, Calif. - A UC Berkeley student was robbed at gunpoint after his Tinder date let three strangers into his apartment near the campus, police said Tuesday. "She was used as bait," said UC Berkeley student Teddy Audley when told about the incident. "Yeah, that's horrible. I guess you got to reevaluate how you use those apps and meet outside, I guess, like at a coffee shop."
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose City Council gets "F" in policing from advocacy group

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose City Council is being criticized for its record on police reform. A recent report says the council has failed to implement recommendations issued in 2021. But city officials are pushing back on those findings. This is the 2nd year Sacred Heart Community Service has...
SAN JOSE, CA

