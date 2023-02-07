Read full article on original website
Related
HS scores 2/9: Poky, Blackfoot, Rockland girls all earn district titles
GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 48, Century 28 Kennasyn Garza totaled 14 points for the Thunder, who are headed to the 4A state tournament for the first time since 2014. Blackfoot 58, Shelley 55 The Broncos are headed back to the 4A state tournament as well. ...
KULR8
Providence and Montana State-Northern men's wrestling teams to meet at Lockwood High Thursday
BILLINGS — Wrestling fans gathered in the Magic City for this weekend’s All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark are in for a treat. The state’s two men’s college wrestling programs will clash Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Lockwood High School as No. 9 Providence meets No. 20 Montana State-Northern.
1A Division I WIC boys basketball district tournament bracket, scores
The league sends two automatic teams to state, and another to a play-in game.
Melba and Coeur d'Alene girls basketball both capture district titles
NAMPA, Idaho - They don’t really want to talk about it. But being the state’s only remaining unbeaten team is pretty hard to ignore. The Melba girls basketball team extended its impeccable mark to 23-0 following a 54-44 win over rival Cole Valley Christian in the Class 2A District III Championship ...
Comments / 0