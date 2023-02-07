Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
starvedrock.media
Vehicle Hits House In La Salle
A teenage driver was ticketed after a vehicle hit a house in La Salle. Police and paramedics were called Wednesday afternoon to 9th and Joliet Streets. According to the La Salle Police Department, 18-year-old Jenna Picco of Cedar Point was ticketed for failing to yield at a stop intersection. She...
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
walls102.com
Illinois State Police expands crisis intervention training
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police will be expanding their mental health training for troopers to get individuals they come into contact with the help they need. Beginning this month, Crisis Intervention Team training will be rolled out across the state. The program creates connections between law enforcement professionals, mental health providers, families, and advocates. The goal is to help officers better understand mental illness, which can help resolve a crisis situation with a lower risk of injury to either party, and to connect individuals with treatment. To date, 51 ISP officers have completed the 40-hour training program and 13 officers have completed the additional 24-hour Train-the-Trainer Course.
WQAD
Illinois becomes 3rd state to require all businesses to offer PTO
Anyone who works in Illinois will be allowed five days of paid leave, including part-time employees. The bill will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
wjol.com
ISP Receives Call About Motorist Displaying Gun On I-55
Illinois State Police received a call from a motorist this morning at about 8 a.m. about a passing motorist displaying a firearm. ISP was dispatched to I-55 and Route 30, but before crews arrived they were diverted to a crash at southbound I-55 at Renwick Road. No other information is available at this time.
Economy losing billions due to childcare, how Central Illinois parents are coping
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– Many families know the struggle of juggling work and childcare. It’s not a new issue. But a new study shows how much it is impacting the US economy. A new study from non-profit, ReadyNation, reports the US economy is losing $122 billion dollars a year when parents miss work from inadequate […]
ourquadcities.com
Illinois-bound I-74 bridge closed due to multi-vehicle crash
UPDATE: I-74 has reopened to traffic. EARLIER UPDATE: A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Illinois-bound Interstate 74. Emergency vehicles, at least one damaged car and debris can be seen from the Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras. Traffic is backed up to Middle Road as of 7:40 a.m. while it is rerouted off I-74 onto Grant Street.
walls102.com
Elementary School Attempts Guinness World Record for Cereal Box Dominoes
An elementary school in Wisconsin may have just set a new record by using more than 7,000 cereal boxes as dominoes. The line wrapped through the school’s hallways and into the gym. They think they beat the record, but they’re waiting for Guinness to confirm it. All of the cereal was donated to food banks.
fox32chicago.com
$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Cook County
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cook County. This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year. The winning ticket...
fox32chicago.com
Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
Illinois Gaming Board to vote on license for temporary Bally's Casino
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois gaming board meets in Chicago Wednesday to vote on a license for a temporary Bally's Casino in the city.It's the first step toward a new, permanent casino in the River West neighborhood.The make-shift location would be at the Medinah Temple on Ohio Street in River North. Back in September, we reported on a traffic study that found the area will be able to handle the increase in traffic caused by the temporary gaming operations. A newly constructed Bally's Casino is set to open in River West sometime in 2026.
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License
If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
walls102.com
$1,000 food delivery parade confuses Michigan dad
MICHIGAN — A dad in Michigan named Keith Stonehouse gave his six-year-old son his phone to play a game in hopes of chilling out before bed. The son opened a different app, and began ordering food deliveries from multiple locations. A parade of food delivery vehicles began showing up to deliver to a confused Keith. There was nearly $1,000 in food delivery orders. However, his credit card stopped an order for $439 order from Happy’s Pizza, suspecting fraud. His son ordered an array of pizza, jumbo shrimp, chicken shawarma, salads, chicken wraps, chili cheese fries, ice cream, and much more!
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities are among Top 10 'Safest Cities in America'
CHICAGO - A new report shows the safest and most dangerous cities in America, based on the cost of crime in those areas, and two Illinois cities are at and near the top of the list. MoneyGeek looked at 263 cities that have populations of 100,000 or more residents. They...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pritzker announces $40 million grant program to promote development-ready ‘megasites’
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the creation of large development-ready areas known as “megasites” across the state. Megasites are large swaths of land, developed to attract businesses such as manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution...
Comments / 0