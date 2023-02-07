ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starvedrock.media

Vehicle Hits House In La Salle

A teenage driver was ticketed after a vehicle hit a house in La Salle. Police and paramedics were called Wednesday afternoon to 9th and Joliet Streets. According to the La Salle Police Department, 18-year-old Jenna Picco of Cedar Point was ticketed for failing to yield at a stop intersection. She...
LASALLE, IL
walls102.com

Illinois State Police expands crisis intervention training

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police will be expanding their mental health training for troopers to get individuals they come into contact with the help they need. Beginning this month, Crisis Intervention Team training will be rolled out across the state. The program creates connections between law enforcement professionals, mental health providers, families, and advocates. The goal is to help officers better understand mental illness, which can help resolve a crisis situation with a lower risk of injury to either party, and to connect individuals with treatment. To date, 51 ISP officers have completed the 40-hour training program and 13 officers have completed the additional 24-hour Train-the-Trainer Course.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

ISP Receives Call About Motorist Displaying Gun On I-55

Illinois State Police received a call from a motorist this morning at about 8 a.m. about a passing motorist displaying a firearm. ISP was dispatched to I-55 and Route 30, but before crews arrived they were diverted to a crash at southbound I-55 at Renwick Road. No other information is available at this time.
ourquadcities.com

Illinois-bound I-74 bridge closed due to multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE: I-74 has reopened to traffic. EARLIER UPDATE: A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Illinois-bound Interstate 74. Emergency vehicles, at least one damaged car and debris can be seen from the Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras. Traffic is backed up to Middle Road as of 7:40 a.m. while it is rerouted off I-74 onto Grant Street.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Cook County

NORTHBROOK, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cook County. This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year. The winning ticket...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
HOMEWOOD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Gaming Board to vote on license for temporary Bally's Casino

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois gaming board meets in Chicago Wednesday to vote on a license for a temporary Bally's Casino in the city.It's the first step toward a new, permanent casino in the River West neighborhood.The make-shift location would be at the Medinah Temple on Ohio Street in River North. Back in September, we reported on a traffic study that found the area will be able to handle the increase in traffic caused by the temporary gaming operations. A newly constructed Bally's Casino is set to open in River West sometime in 2026.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License

If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

$1,000 food delivery parade confuses Michigan dad

MICHIGAN — A dad in Michigan named Keith Stonehouse gave his six-year-old son his phone to play a game in hopes of chilling out before bed. The son opened a different app, and began ordering food deliveries from multiple locations. A parade of food delivery vehicles began showing up to deliver to a confused Keith. There was nearly $1,000 in food delivery orders. However, his credit card stopped an order for $439 order from Happy’s Pizza, suspecting fraud. His son ordered an array of pizza, jumbo shrimp, chicken shawarma, salads, chicken wraps, chili cheese fries, ice cream, and much more!
MICHIGAN STATE
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities are among Top 10 'Safest Cities in America'

CHICAGO - A new report shows the safest and most dangerous cities in America, based on the cost of crime in those areas, and two Illinois cities are at and near the top of the list. MoneyGeek looked at 263 cities that have populations of 100,000 or more residents. They...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy